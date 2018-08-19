Diario Gol have reported that Real Madrid have launched a bid of €70M for PSG and Uruguay sensation Edinson Cavani after reports linking the Bernabeau outfit with the Uruguayan’s Brazilian teammate, Neymar.

The report also notes that the French giants want at least €120M for the former Napoli star, and that Real aren’t willing to fork out that much for the forward.

Having lost Ronaldo to Juventus this summer, signing Cavani would be a great move from Real to try and replace the goalscoring threat they’ll have lost following the Portuguese sensation’s departure.

The Uruguayan international, who bagged three goals for his country at the World Cup this summer, has constantly been labelled as one of the world’s best strikers these past few years due to his fantastic spell in the French capital with PSG.

The 31-year-old has managed to bag a total of 170 and 31 assists in 246 appearances for the club, a record that will surely want Real fans to see their club sign the star.

Only time will tell if Real table another offer for Cavani, and whether they’re genuinely willing to meet PSG’s asking price and fork out big money for the Uruguayan ace.