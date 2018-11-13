Real Madrid have appointed Santiago Solari as head coach on a permanent basis after guiding the club to four successive wins while in temporary charge, according to reports.

Solari’s start represents the best of any new manager in the club’s 116-year history, and Sky sources confirmed on Monday that Solari has been offered the job on a full-time basis.

Interim managers can only be in place for a two-week period in Spain, meaning Madrid had to come to a decision on Solari following their 4-2 win at Celta Vigo on Sunday, which moved Real to only four points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.

The 42-year-old has now been backed until the end of the season having won all four of his games since replacing Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui was sacked following Real’s 5-1 defeat in El Clasico last month, but Real have scored 15 goals and conceded just twice in the four games Solari has been in charge, leading to club president Florentino Perez extending his stay in the dugout.

Real will re-assess the managerial situation at the end of the current campaign, with players said to be happy to work under Solari.

Alvaro Odriozola, who has been one of the stars of the Argentine’s run to date in charge, said following the weekend win over Celta: “He is a great coach and of course we want him to stay in charge.”

Solari began with a 4-0 win over Melilla in the Copa del Rey before Real Valladolid were beaten 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on November 3.

Victoria Plzen were no match for the Spanish giants in the Champions League last week as they were trounced 5-0 and the victory over Celta means no new manager can rival his record after just four matches in the hot seat.