REAKING: Military siege in Igbo land is rights abuse -South East senators

The South East Senate Caucus, on Tuesday , decried the ongoing military show of force in the Southeastern states, particularly in the remote villages around Umuahia the Abia State capital.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Enyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker condemned the military incursions into the country home of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, describing such action as willful personalisation of the operation and deliberate abuse of the people’s fundamental rights.

He said the caucus is sad that the military chose a time when the lawmakers from the geopolitical zone had engaged the IPOB leadership and even extracted firm commitment from them that its agitation will be strictly non-violent and in conformity with international best practices.

