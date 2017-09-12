The Sun News
REAKING: Military siege in Igbo land is rights abuse -South East senators

— 12th September 2017
The South East Senate Caucus, on Tuesday, decried the ongoing military show of force in the Southeastern states, particularly in the remote villages around Umuahia the Abia State capital.
In a statement signed by its chairman, Enyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker condemned the military incursions into the country home of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, describing such action as willful personalisation of the operation and deliberate abuse of the people’s fundamental rights.
He said the caucus is sad that the military chose a time when the lawmakers from the geopolitical zone had engaged the IPOB leadership and even extracted firm commitment from them that its agitation will be strictly non-violent and in conformity with international best practices.
Details later
  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th September 2017 at 3:52 pm
    It is not abuse or whatever. It is War of man to man- final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which must be fought in which the enemy must be crushed on Biafra Soil. Any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for this final battle, must vacate Biafraland now or go down with the enemy. God will raise the grass to fight for Biafra in this final battle, if need be. God given victory is Biafran. God Is With Us!!!

