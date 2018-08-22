Readers’ language clinic (1)

On July 18, 2018, I published the following blunder entitled “Military junta” incorrect. One anonymous reader sent me the SMS below and declared, in blissful ignorance, that I “should stop misleading people”! I have never seen this kind of effrontery as he insisted that “military junta” was correct, citing all manner of authorities.

The controversial extract: “VANGUARD COMMENT of June 4 offered readers the following mistake: ‘Coming 25 years after the military junta (sic) led by General Ibrahim Babangida torpedoed the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate….’ A ‘junta’ is ‘a military government that has gained power by using force’, according to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, New Edition for Advanced Learners.”

Let us now take his rejoinder before addressing the issues he raised.

HELLO sir, “junta” means a military or political group ruling a country after seizing power. Military junta is different from political junta. Military junta is therefore correct. For your information, please check your concise Oxford English dictionaries — you should not limit your conclusion to one source, please. Or Google! Contrary to popular belief that it is either Spanish or Portuguese, JUNTA is actually a Hindi word meaning crowd, people, group, etc. Made popular by Latin-American countries’ unstable governments in the 60s and early 90s especially in Bolivia, Columbia and Nicaragua. (sic) I have benefited immensely from your column, hence this rejoinder. Not to join issues, sir.

(08022277222)