The Sun News
Latest
5th March 2018 - Readers’ day
5th March 2018 - How Nigerians shoot Nigeria in the foot
5th March 2018 - Jenifer Chidinma 07017665610
5th March 2018 - APC’ll disintegrate without Buhari –Sen Sani 
5th March 2018 - Signature bonuses: Nigeria loses N112bn revenue over delayed bid round
5th March 2018 - We’ve created platform for matching SMEs with markets –Dozie, Diamond Bank boss
5th March 2018 - How peafowl breeding can become lucrative home business
5th March 2018 - Farm to School Africa trains 1,800 students in agriculture
5th March 2018 - Farmcrowdy gets $325,000 grant from GSMA
5th March 2018 - Join millionaires’ club processing waste
Home / Columns / Readers’ day

Readers’ day

— 5th March 2018

Re: BBN, Halo for corruption

Greetings! God will forever bless you very abundantly for this write-up on BBN. Over the years, we (mothers) have been crying over this trashy programme, asking, what are we supposed to learn from it? Both young and old kept wondering if the producers have no shame for how debased Nigeria has gone. Enough of this nonsense; we’re being insulted as a nation. It is counterproductive a million times; NO to immorality! (Mrs. Edwin, Oyigbo,  PH, Rivers State,  08089459409)

 Thank you for that article.  You have given me HOPE for Nigeria. I am on the same page with you. How did we get here? Sometimes, I wonder if our moral values will ever be appropriated by our children. May Almighty God help us. IJMN, Amen.

(Pst. Peter Akalamudo, Regional Pastor, RCCG,  070313924943)

 Do you know that those who put Nigeria’s name on the world map of football by qualifying for Russia 2018 were not given N25 million? Are you also aware that the man who stands at the gates of the sponsors of BBN does not go home with more than N25,000 per month? Nigeria has no fear of  God and  that is why God will never give us good leaders. When Israel  rejected God, He said He would give them a bad and wicked leader. (08151535482)

 I wish our youths would hear and understand because they have gone morally depraved. The gospel is the remedy. (08168307878) 

Re: Memo ot my Christian brethren

Your memo is timely, only if we have ears to hear what the spirit says. (08131555782)

Evangelism is comatose and passion for souls strangulated. Showmen and magicians prance the pulpits with affected diction… What a masterpiece. The article in totality. Warm congratulations. (Vincent Ekwurumadu, a veteran of this beautiful profession writes from Mbaise. 08063914775)

 Why don’t you write on Muslim conquest (jihad), going on in the Midle Belt before it reaches the East? Christians are  slaughtered and you say wait for God to come. Where is your godly faith; your preaching in your column will add to extermination going on. It is hard t be patient. Please, if you don’t know, the Old Testament commanded the Israelites to fight the enemies. We are ‘Jerusalem.’

(Uche.NJ…08061286276)

 Uche, I don’t know what your problem is. As you can see, my memo is to Christians and you admitted that you are not one of us. At best, you said you’re a religionist, which Christianity obviously is not. Moreover, you turned a blind eye to my entire idea or you lack understanding. I did say Christians must defend themselves and refuse to die like chickens. The main thrust of my write-up though is not about fighting or not but about returning to the true tenets of the Christian faith, which, if done, is more powerful than all the AK47 rifles in the world. Old Testament religionists like you should not stay in the East and wait for the enemy. They should take the battle to them up North. However, I invite you to receive the light of God and be saved. God bless you.

.Re: Our cowntry…

 What can we Christians do about Muslims taking over the country? Is there no solution? (08122130911)

 There is a solution. Christians should be Christians indeed. They should resist the lure of material gains. They should be united in their resolve to make the difference and add flavour to a decadent world. They should love, intercede for one another. Denominations don’t matter in this ‘fight’. They should pray, fast more and separate themselves from the world system. They should preach the word and evangelise, live as models to unbelievers. They should trust God and remain in faith. So many things we can do. Islamism can only triumph in Nigeria if Christians permit. The solution is already with us except that we refuse to acknowledge it.

Please, help me to ask why Tinubu is never present in any meeting of southern leaders. He holds the political power; without him the South West is technically not there.

(Mr. Raphael, Nnewi…08034853305)

Please, ask the IG of Police what’s happening with my shares in the Police Cooperative Bank. I retired in 2015 as an ASP confirmed. My number is AP75948 in Akwa Ibom State Command. (09038012289)

Last line: The naked pastor(?)

Someone sent me some silly videos, showing some ‘pastors’ in silly poses with some silly women. The idea is to show that pastors are loose, but after watching the series, I came to certain conclusions: We all know too well that these crooks are not pastors as claimed; ‘pastor’ is a mere title they adopt to deceive the unwary. Truly, there are several, effectual men, called of God that have not eaten the ‘King’s polluted meal’ and will not. Those stupid women went looking for spurious miracles in the hands of wonky magicians without first seeking God, the real miracle worker. Why would a woman foolishly strip herself naked before a strange man in the name of deliverance or (un)holy bath? Where did she read that in the Bible? Of course, they don’t read the scriptures but depend on crooked prayer contractors to read and interpret it for them. That’s how they get what they seek, putrid ‘miracles’ from wolves in the sheepfold that compound their matter. It is akin to the laying on of filthy hands on equally filthy souls, the result is more filth.

The title does not make the monk, as no man can give what he does not have. When the hollow-sounding drum or so-called pastor fiddles with your treasure pot and you close your eye for deliverance, you are obviously complicit and will sink deeper into satanic captivity from which God will not spare you.

The Devil is roaming wide, using questionable quislings to repudiate the gospel of light and power. What a futile exercise! Please, let’s be careful lest the devil lump us together with these empty cymbals to rubbish the glorious church of Christ, otherwise, we will share in the terrible fate that awaits them in the end.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC’ll disintegrate without Buhari –Sen Sani 

— 5th March 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Senator Shehu Sani has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would have disintegrated without President Muhammadu Buhari with the party. Speaking after his appearance before the Segun Oni-led  Reconciliation Committee on Kaduna crisis, at the party’s headquarters, at the weekend, Senator Sani warned that the future of the party in the 2019 general…

  • Signature bonuses: Nigeria loses N112bn revenue over delayed bid round

    — 5th March 2018

     Adewale Sanyolu The Federal Government’s desire to grow Nigeria’s strategic oil reserve to about 40 billion barrels and the daily oil production from 2018 projection of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to a higher figure in subsequent years may suffer a major setback due its failure to hold major and marginal oil field bid…

  • We’ve created platform for matching SMEs with markets –Dozie, Diamond Bank boss

    — 5th March 2018

    Amaechi Ogbonna; Chinwendu Obienyi Mr. Uzoma Dozie is one of Nigeria’s leading bank chief executives redefining service delivery in the financial services industry using technology. His bank’s foot prints in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) space have created millions entreprenuers across the country and the West African subregion where it has presence. In the last…

  • How peafowl breeding can become lucrative home business

    — 5th March 2018

    Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 Peacocks and peahens are birds known as peafowl, members of the pheasant family. The birds can be lucrative business due to the uniqueness of its feathers, which have a huge demand around the world, especially in the European countries. Apart from the huge demand for the bird’s feathers, peacocks meat is…

  • Farm to School Africa trains 1,800 students in agriculture

    — 5th March 2018

    As part of efforts to support Federal Government’s initiative to attractive Nigerian youths to agriculture, Farm to School Africa has trained about 1, 800 students across five secondary schools in Akure, Ondo state. The programme, which was initiated by Springboard Nigeria, was setup to help build the interest of young people in agriculture through training…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share