Readers’ day

Re: BBN, Halo for corruption

Greetings! God will forever bless you very abundantly for this write-up on BBN. Over the years, we (mothers) have been crying over this trashy programme, asking, what are we supposed to learn from it? Both young and old kept wondering if the producers have no shame for how debased Nigeria has gone. Enough of this nonsense; we’re being insulted as a nation. It is counterproductive a million times; NO to immorality! (Mrs. Edwin, Oyigbo, PH, Rivers State, 08089459409)

Thank you for that article. You have given me HOPE for Nigeria. I am on the same page with you. How did we get here? Sometimes, I wonder if our moral values will ever be appropriated by our children. May Almighty God help us. IJMN, Amen.

(Pst. Peter Akalamudo, Regional Pastor, RCCG, 070313924943)

Do you know that those who put Nigeria’s name on the world map of football by qualifying for Russia 2018 were not given N25 million? Are you also aware that the man who stands at the gates of the sponsors of BBN does not go home with more than N25,000 per month? Nigeria has no fear of God and that is why God will never give us good leaders. When Israel rejected God, He said He would give them a bad and wicked leader. (08151535482)

I wish our youths would hear and understand because they have gone morally depraved. The gospel is the remedy. (08168307878)

Re: Memo ot my Christian brethren

Your memo is timely, only if we have ears to hear what the spirit says. (08131555782)

Evangelism is comatose and passion for souls strangulated. Showmen and magicians prance the pulpits with affected diction… What a masterpiece. The article in totality. Warm congratulations. (Vincent Ekwurumadu, a veteran of this beautiful profession writes from Mbaise. 08063914775)

Why don’t you write on Muslim conquest (jihad), going on in the Midle Belt before it reaches the East? Christians are slaughtered and you say wait for God to come. Where is your godly faith; your preaching in your column will add to extermination going on. It is hard t be patient. Please, if you don’t know, the Old Testament commanded the Israelites to fight the enemies. We are ‘Jerusalem.’

(Uche.NJ…08061286276)

Uche, I don’t know what your problem is. As you can see, my memo is to Christians and you admitted that you are not one of us. At best, you said you’re a religionist, which Christianity obviously is not. Moreover, you turned a blind eye to my entire idea or you lack understanding. I did say Christians must defend themselves and refuse to die like chickens. The main thrust of my write-up though is not about fighting or not but about returning to the true tenets of the Christian faith, which, if done, is more powerful than all the AK47 rifles in the world. Old Testament religionists like you should not stay in the East and wait for the enemy. They should take the battle to them up North. However, I invite you to receive the light of God and be saved. God bless you.

.Re: Our cowntry…

What can we Christians do about Muslims taking over the country? Is there no solution? (08122130911)

There is a solution. Christians should be Christians indeed. They should resist the lure of material gains. They should be united in their resolve to make the difference and add flavour to a decadent world. They should love, intercede for one another. Denominations don’t matter in this ‘fight’. They should pray, fast more and separate themselves from the world system. They should preach the word and evangelise, live as models to unbelievers. They should trust God and remain in faith. So many things we can do. Islamism can only triumph in Nigeria if Christians permit. The solution is already with us except that we refuse to acknowledge it.

Please, help me to ask why Tinubu is never present in any meeting of southern leaders. He holds the political power; without him the South West is technically not there.

(Mr. Raphael, Nnewi…08034853305)

Please, ask the IG of Police what’s happening with my shares in the Police Cooperative Bank. I retired in 2015 as an ASP confirmed. My number is AP75948 in Akwa Ibom State Command. (09038012289)

Last line: The naked pastor(?)

Someone sent me some silly videos, showing some ‘pastors’ in silly poses with some silly women. The idea is to show that pastors are loose, but after watching the series, I came to certain conclusions: We all know too well that these crooks are not pastors as claimed; ‘pastor’ is a mere title they adopt to deceive the unwary. Truly, there are several, effectual men, called of God that have not eaten the ‘King’s polluted meal’ and will not. Those stupid women went looking for spurious miracles in the hands of wonky magicians without first seeking God, the real miracle worker. Why would a woman foolishly strip herself naked before a strange man in the name of deliverance or (un)holy bath? Where did she read that in the Bible? Of course, they don’t read the scriptures but depend on crooked prayer contractors to read and interpret it for them. That’s how they get what they seek, putrid ‘miracles’ from wolves in the sheepfold that compound their matter. It is akin to the laying on of filthy hands on equally filthy souls, the result is more filth.

The title does not make the monk, as no man can give what he does not have. When the hollow-sounding drum or so-called pastor fiddles with your treasure pot and you close your eye for deliverance, you are obviously complicit and will sink deeper into satanic captivity from which God will not spare you.

The Devil is roaming wide, using questionable quislings to repudiate the gospel of light and power. What a futile exercise! Please, let’s be careful lest the devil lump us together with these empty cymbals to rubbish the glorious church of Christ, otherwise, we will share in the terrible fate that awaits them in the end.