Read books on Bill Gates, Dangote, Daisi, Trump,VC charges students

— 3rd April 2018

Jet Stanley Madu

Aimless browsing on the internet, arguing about which celebrity is the richest, which European League or club is the best, which artist is more modern are some of the issues which some students engage themselves in.

Vice Chancellor of Kola Daisi University, Ibadan (KDU-I), Prof Kolade Ayorinde, made the observation when he addressed new students during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the university.

Rather than waste time on anything not related to their current task, the VC advised the students to think big and aspire for greatness.

“We encourage you to have role models who are entrepreneurs, read books and stories about Bill Gates, Chief Kola Daisi, Aliko Dangote, Donald Trump, Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, and Richard Branson.

Prof. Ayorinde disclosed that KDU-I would distinguish itself as a brand that would deliver new academic, professional and entrepreneurial skill acquisition required to make real changes in the socio-economic needs of the nation.

He posited that the present educational curricula in Nigeria train students for jobs that are supposed to be already there while stating that KDU-I would prepare its students for jobs that are yet not there or for opportunities that are not yet tapped.

The VC said with huge investment in world class educational infrastructure and equipment for teaching, learning and research, as well as investment in human resource development, KDU-1 is poised to be a major player in the education sector in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Daisi revealed that his passion for education stemmed from his experience from the sound education (primary and secondary) which he received. He disclosed also that the passion took root also from his realization of the transformative strength of education, especially, the under-privileged particularly, as witnessed at pre and post-colonial era.

Daisi explained that these factors inspired the establishment of the Kola Daisi Foundation in 1993 as a Non-Governmental Organization, set up to provide aid to Nigerians, in various spheres of life particularly, education.

Upon being granted provisional license by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the university, according to him, with efforts from Mrs. Sherifat Abeke Daisi, took off on November 2016. This he added was the realization that “my mission in this segment of our national life will not be complete without a shot at the tertiary level.”

Prof Ayo Banjo, who was guest lecturer, congratulated the students for their good fortune of being admitted into the university.

  He laid backed Prof. Ayorinde’s position on the need for students to develop their minds through voracious reading and studying, noting that every university tries its best to provide an environment that is conducive to prolonged meditation.

He tasked the students to look out for ways of stimulating their intellect.

They can do this by joining clubs, attending public lectures and participating in debates and attending theatrical and musical productions as well as being a lover of books, he said.

