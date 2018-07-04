Reactions to my polygamy series

Four of the nine who responded to my latest series of May 30 and June 6 –Barrister C. M. Nbonbudu (080 – 6661 – 2266), Sir Okeh Ejeku (080 – 6010 – 5823), Mr. Udemu (081 – 4777 – 1013) and Dr. Alfred Gono (070 – 1017 – 0766), agreed with me that the Lord of creation is not against multiple – marriage. Because there is nowhere in the Bible that He gave any law or said that all married men must be monogamous. While Moses, Jesus Christ and the Apostles did not say that any married man cannot be polygamous. Except, as I stated in the first piece published on May 30, a king who the Ancient of Days in Deuteronomy 17:17 in the King James’ version of the Christian Holy Book, said “must not multiply wives to himself.” And a bishop or church elder who Apostle PaulinITimothy3:1–2andTitus1:5–6

said "must be the husband of one wife." While four readers supported me only two of the nine who reacted to the series disagreed with me. These were Mr. Steve and another person whose text message came without the name. The other three readers did not take a position on the issue. One of them, Dr. E. Ojo, the Chief of Staff to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, who came across the June 6 edition only asked how he could get the one or ones he missed to read. I have refrained from publishing his phone number because of his official position, as I do not want to expose him to unwanted calls. The second person, Mr. Peter Adewumi wanted to know if I had published a book on what God told me on polygamy, the payment of tithes, whether Jesus was born on December 25 or a date in another month and whether Christians and Muslims worship Him or different deities. I wrote on all the issues in this column in 2009