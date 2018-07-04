Reactions to my polygamy series— 4th July 2018
I wrote on polygamy twice in the last five weeks in my eleven – part series on the Bible, Almighty God and I. These were on May 30 and June 6 and the reactions to the two articles came from nine readers. A big difference from the situation in 2009 when I first wrote on the issue in this column and more than one hundred and fifty – five people responded to the month – long series. More than 30 of them were pastors and 95 per cent of the total number of those who reacted were against my stand that the Heavenly Father told me He is not against polygamy.
Four of the nine who responded to my latest series of May 30 and June 6 –Barrister C. M. Nbonbudu (080 – 6661 – 2266), Sir Okeh Ejeku (080 – 6010 – 5823), Mr. Udemu (081 – 4777 – 1013) and Dr. Alfred Gono (070 – 1017 – 0766), agreed with me that the Lord of creation is not against multiple – marriage. Because there is nowhere in the Bible that He gave any law or said that all married men must be monogamous. While Moses, Jesus Christ and the Apostles did not say that any married man cannot be polygamous.
Except, as I stated in the first piece published on May 30, a king who the Ancient of Days in Deuteronomy 17:17 in the King James’ version of the Christian Holy Book, said “must not multiply wives to himself.” And a bishop or church elder who Apostle PaulinITimothy3:1–2andTitus1:5–6
said “must be the husband of one wife.” While four readers supported me only two of the nine who reacted to the series disagreed with me. These were Mr. Steve (080 – 6532 – 7344) and the person who used GSM number 080 – 6771 – 3110, whose text message came without the name. The other three readers did not take a position on the issue.
One of them, Dr. E. Ojo, the Chief of Staff to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, who came across the June 6 edition only asked how he could get the one or ones he missed to read. I have refrained from publishing his phone number because of his official position, as I do not want to expose him to unwanted calls.
The second person, Mr. Peter Adewumi (080 – 3492 – 5741) wanted to know if I had published a book on what God told me on polygamy, the payment of tithes, whether Jesus was born on December 25 or a date in another month and whether Christians and Muslims worship Him or different deities. I wrote on all the issues in this column in 2009
and did so again in 2013, at the request of people who got an edition or two to read and wanted all the ones they missed. I made reference to them in the May 30 article, hence Peter made his request.
On his part, Prince Kolade Roberts (080 – 6526 – 3338) asked if I thought Christians would believe me that the Lord is not against polygamy? He is of this opinion because pastors, especially the high – profile ones, tell members of their churches and other worshippers that the Ancient of Days is opposed to multiple – marriage and that it is a sin for a man to have more than one wife.
I begin my response to the issues raised by the last two and the twain who disagreed with me that the Most High is not against polygamy. I have not published the book Peter asked about. But I would do so in a few years when i would have concluded asking the Heavenly Father all the questions I have on the issues in the 66 Books in the Holy Bible from Genesis through Revelation.
Ebenezer Babatope, the great (10)
AFTER doing so in 2014 and 2015, Chief Babatope also known as (a.k.a.) Ebino, for the third time also mentioned me in his column in the Nigerian Tribune of Friday, April 29, 2016 written to felicitate with the former Inspector General of Police, Lagos – born Alhaji Musiliu Adeola Smith (Commander of the Federal Republic), on the occasion of his 70th birthday. He described me as “a journalist of repute and a specialist in locating the historical origins of well – known Lagos families.”
I will come out with more information on this when I write on my Lagos connections and how I got close to some of the most famous families on Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Ebute – Metta and Yaba in the past and now. It will be revealing as you will come to know that the ancestors of most of them, including Herbert Macaulay’s, were from either Akure, Igbara – Oke, Owo, Ekiti, Ilesa, Osogbo, Ogbomosho, Oyo, Ibadan, Ijebu – Ode, Abeokuta, Esie in Kwara State or the Republics of Benin, Togo and Ghana.
I am referring to such families as those of the Doherty brothers, Akerele brothers, St. Matthew – Daniel, Agbabiaka, Barrister Ladi Moore, Admiral Patrick Sebo Koshoni, former Governor Babatunde Fasola and Chief Olabode George. You will also know the relationship of our Adedipe family with that of Brazilian – born Lagosian, Pa Hilario Campos, in honour of whom Campos Street, Campos Square and Campos Stadium on Lagos Island are named.
Phenomenal matriarch of the Adedipes, Falaes, Ade – Ojos & others (8)
IN the last two weeks I told the story of the Adedipe family – wing of the descendants of our Ilara – Mokin – born matriarch making history as the only clan in Akure to have three of its members elected into the National Assembly. And that her offspring have also been the two federal ministers that Akure has produced. Chief Bolanle Adedipe (December 1964 – January 15, 1966) and High Chief Olu Falae (January – August 1990).
The Adedipe – wing of her descendants is also the only family in the town to have two of its members, a father and a son, serve as the Chairman of the Akure Local Government. My dad, High Chief Josiah Orisabinu Adedipe IV, the Elemo of Akure (1959 – 72) was chairman from 1957 – 59. This was in the last three years
of his membership of the House of Representatives in Lagos. He was the only one in the history of Akure to have served as a federal legislator and a council boss at the same time. He was also chosen to head the Caretaker Committee of the council from June 23, 1960 – July 14, 1961. Till today, he remains the only one who has presided over the Akure Local Government twice.
I, his sixth – born child and eldest son, also served as the Chairman of the Akure Local Government Caretaker Committee from August 25, 1995 – March 31, 1996. The history we made as a father and son to head the council may not be the first in Akure alone, but in Nigeria, if not in Africa and the world in general.
