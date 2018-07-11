Reactions to my polygamy series (2)

In the article I also revealed that during a spiritual retreat in Ado – Ekiti on Saturday, September 24, 1994 that the Heavenly Father told me and Dr. Ore Falomo that He caused the June 12, 1993 presidential poll won by Chief Moshood Abiola to be annulled. This followed his failure to adequately reward the 41 clerics He raised to fast and pray for 41 days to make his victory possible.

Another offence of his was that what he sent to them as thanksgiving offering was the paltry sum of fifty thousand naira which came to N1, 200 per person and for doing so on June 15 instead of the previous day as the Ancient of Days mandated him to do. To this day, Dr. Falomo has not denied my story and as a result people got to know that my report was true and that the Lord speaks with me one–to–one.

It is also on record that in 2011 I wrote an article that on Saturday, January 13, 2007 the King of kings was angry with me and two others He had a covenant with in 1994. This was because we pleaded that 13 years were long enough for Him to fulfil His promise to us. The Lord’s reply was asking: what is your 13 years compared to the 30 years the ordeal of Job lasted in the Holy Bible?

He rebuked us in such a strong voice and said things that frightened us that sweat instantly covered us in the stream – side open place where we were. And to make matters worse all of a sudden soldier ants appeared stinging our feet. To receive forgiveness, the Heavenly Father made us fast for three days and did not speak with us for three months, warning us not to err again.

Although I don’t know if it had anything to do with it, but four years later, I, the leader of the team and the one who suggested we made the plea, lost my 22-year-old son to cerebral malaria on Friday, February 19, 2011. With these experiences, how can I be foolish to come out in 2018 to say the Ancient of Days told me He is not against polygamy if He did not say so? Especially, as I revealed last week, when I still have questions to ask Him on issues in the Bible for the book I plan to write on scriptural matters.