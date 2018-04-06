The Sun News
Latest
6th April 2018 - Reaching out to unbanked Nigerians
6th April 2018 - Mary Ogagbo 08131118697
6th April 2018 - PDP urges NASS to scrutinise $1bn arms purchase
6th April 2018 - Tenure extension logjam: APC’s NWC members move personal belongings out of offices
6th April 2018 - Only proper accountability ’ll secure youths future –Buhari
6th April 2018 - Controversy trails $321m Abacha loot
6th April 2018 - Looters’ list: Wike accuses FG of disrespect for rule of law
6th April 2018 - 2019 polls: Kalu advocates support for Buhari
6th April 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 5 in Taraba
6th April 2018 - 10 feared killed, scores injured in Benue communities
Home / Editorial / Reaching out to unbanked Nigerians
CBN

Reaching out to unbanked Nigerians

— 6th April 2018

The new strategy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure greater participation of more Nigerians in the nation’s financial sector and reduce the unbanked population by 20 percent by the year 2020 is a welcome development. The financial inclusion measure became evident recently following the agreement reached by the apex bank, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), licensed mobile money operators and super agents to fund the financial inclusion initiative in the country.

The move which has been in the works for about five years with the overall aim of deepening financial inclusion in the country, will entail a massive roll out of 500,000 agent network that will offer a wide range of basic financial services, such as cash-in, cash-out, fund transfer, bill payments, airtime purchase, government disbursements, as well as remote enrollment of Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) to an estimated 50 million Nigerians that are currently “under-banked or unbanked.” We commend the government for coming up with the initiative to reach the unbanked Nigerians, many of who live in rural communities and some even in the urban centres.

Recent statistics reveal high percentage of unbanked Nigerians. There are an estimated 46.9 million unbanked Nigerians.  Only 21 per cent of the adult population in Nigeria have access to banks, while 74 per cent have not banked. The remaining 5 per cent was said to have previously banked, but have now closed their accounts.                                                         

This high figure of ‘financially excluded’ Nigerians does not bode well for the economic development of the country. It is therefore time for banks and private financial institutions to take advantage of the unbanked and underbanked market, by changing their present operating model and customer offerings, to effectively serve this fast-growing lucrative market. The plan is expected to generate about 500,000 new jobs over the next two years.              

The prequalified licensed operators include Capricorn Digital Ltd, Cellulant Nigeria Ltd, e-Tranzact Ltd, Innovectives Ltd, Inlaks Ltd, Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services Ltd, Paga Technology Ltd and Unified Payments (Nig) Plc.   

Under the agreement, ten licensed mobile operators and super agents, already appointed, are expected to soon deploy financial services agents’ outlets in the underserved urban and rural areas in the country. In this regard, priority has been given to the Northern geopolitical zones where financial exclusion is reported to be predominant. According to the approval by the Bankers Committee, the roll out ratio gives the North-East 30 per cent, North-West 30 per cent, North-Central 20 per cent, South-South 7.5 per cent, South-East 7.5 per cent and South-West 5.0 per cent. The CBN and DMBs will in the coming months roll out new initiatives, products and services to accelerate and deepen financial inclusion all over the country. Their target is to bring onboard the financial net 60 million people, an average of 20m each year for the next three years, as well as enroll 40m Nigerians for BVN.                        

To that end, the Bankers Committee has stated that “renewed focus will be given to driving low cost digital access, broadening financial literacy campaigns and creating micro investment products for the benefit of excluded, underserved and low-income Nigerians.”

We believe that this plan could rapidly scale up financial inclusion if handled properly. The banks have a lot to gain from it.  A recent survey by Accenture, a renowned financial services provider, showed that bringing unbanked adults and businesses into the formal banking sector could generate about $380bn in new revenues for banks.  The majority of this population, the survey also noted, are found in low and middle-income emerging markets. And even in high-income countries, large numbers of people don’t use banks to help meet their daily financial needs.

With this initiative, our banks can improve their annual revenues, especially now that banks’ profits are declining. For the project to succeed, it requires the support and commitment of all stakeholders.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

National Assembly

PDP urges NASS to scrutinise $1bn arms purchase

— 6th April 2018

•It’ll  help us consolidate on our successes –Buratai Molly Kilete; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to scrutinise carefully, President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of disbursement of $1 billion to purchase security equipment. The PDP said the approval, without the approval of the federal Legislature, could pave way for…

  • NWC

    Tenure extension logjam: APC’s NWC members move personal belongings out of offices

    — 6th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Uncertain about their future, some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) started moving out their personal belongings from their offices, yesterday. Fazed by the reality of an imminent conduct of congresses and the uncertainty of their future, personal assistants to some of the NWC members…

  • Buhari

    Only proper accountability ’ll secure youths future –Buhari

    — 6th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari said insistence of his administration on probity, transparency and accountability in the public and private sectors is to secure the future of the country for all Nigerians, especially the youths. He said this when he received a Letter of Credence from the Head of Delegation of the European Union…

  • Abacha

    Controversy trails $321m Abacha loot

    — 6th April 2018

    • We’ve returned money to Buhari govt -Swiss envoy • We don’t have such information –FG • I never asked Nigeria for extra pay –Foreign lawyer Aidoghie Paulinus; Uche Usim, Abuja Controversy has continued to trail the $321 million Abacha loot with the Switzerland government and the Federal Government sharply disagreeing over the whereabouts of…

  • Wike

    Looters’ list: Wike accuses FG of disrespect for rule of law

    — 6th April 2018

    • Heads task force on illegal road trading Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigerians are experiencing the height of irresponsibility in governance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) -led Federal Government’s  refusal to obey the rule of law. The governor also alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share