Re: ‘Why I killed my girlfriend’

A few weeks ago, the Sun newspaper published the story of a youth, who confessed why he killed his girlfriend. The lady had met him with another woman and confronted him. He maintained that he did not sleep with the woman, but his girlfriend refused to believe him. Nothing he said or did could convince his girlfriend that he was innocent. She left in a huff and came back to continue her accusation. Uncle said that he heard a voice from within to kill her. And he did!

It was reported that he is now pleading with the parents of the lady for forgiveness, defending that it was not his intension to kill her, and that he did so on the prompting of Satan. After complying with the instruction of Satan, I wonder, whether he informed him that he had accomplished his instruction. It is also important to know what was Satan’s reaction, after hearing that. When the Law enforcement officers came to apprehend him, what did Satan say or do? Did Uncle ever know that the law forbids us from committing murder? If so, why did he choose to do Satan’s bidding, which he knows is evil? Has he read from the Bible or heard from his Pastor that committing murder is sinful? If so, why did he obey Satan’s instruction rather than God’s?

It will be good for Uncle to explain why he accepted that he killed the lady, and even went to the extent of pleading for forgiveness from her parents. If he had played safe, killed her and nobody could connect him with it, would he have gone to her parents to confess the crime? Would he have had that opportunity to plead for their forgiveness? This is the kernel of the matter. It reveals his true motive. Was it by repentance, arising from personal conviction of the sin committed, in which case, he is prepared to accept the consequences of his deed? Mere pleading, so that the person is let out of the hook, without personal conviction, is what most offenders do.

Genuine repentance starts from making peace with God, the real Owner of the lady killed, and Whose Law also was vioated. This is the acid test that determines, whether the confession and plea