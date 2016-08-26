Re: Washington, two first ladies and their handbags

Hearsay

I read your opinion about Washington, two first ladies and their handbags. Sorry, I think you lost your way. Before you criticize her (Mrs. Aisha Buhari) “ostentatious” bag, did you verify its veracity or you spoke just to discredit. Did you know the bag’s market value or you based your word on hearsay? Unfortunate opinion. – 08144120712.

Write what you know about Mrs. Buhari’s trip to the US. Don’t write because others have written – Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia, Abia State – 07084644222

So it has come to this low for the opposition and anyone who is opposed to the ruling government to be talking about petit items such as shoes and handbags? What a shame! I thought the comparism will be on the number that accompanied the first lady and how the trip was funded, compared to Dame Patience Jonathan – Huh! I need a sniff of fresh air – Hamidu Yusuf Kontagora – 08036800116

A classical interjection by a trained mind on an issue of national embarrassment. But do they read? Do they really care? Good observation – Aleme, Lagos – 08154227714

If Rochas Okorocha does not know how to manage the resources of Imo State, let him go to ANS (Anambra State) and understudy the able and dynamic governor in the person of Chief (Dr) Willie M. Obiano (Akpokuedike) – Mr. Chinedu Ekwuno JP – 08063730644

You are lacking factual progress report of my dear State. You are not resident here so how would you know? Gov. Okorocha has performed better than his predecessors. What is the evil for him to reduce working days to three for Civil servants? I would like you to seek other ways of marketing yourself to the opposition party rather than writing baseless things against the peoples Governor – Comrade Osadebe j. Amadigwe (Snr) – 08134024183

Every party rigs election but that of Okigwe Senate re-run was the worst I have ever seen. I am happy you said you reside outside the state. The Army, Police, Civil Defence and warders were used because Okorocha wanted that seat by all means. – 08033584682

Didn’t you read your own paper’s report on that (3 working days per week). Did the report talk about cut in salary? – Sam Onwuemeodo, Chief Press Secretory to Gov. Okorocha.

was a country

The road to There was a country (3) …Excellent! We need more of this write-up. Thanks – 08181013338

The do your worst disposition will linger longer than you expect because the two super powers are riding others roughshod. Anytime any of them is affected, they pull us into fight with them. Check Nadeco and Chibok girls bring back composition. Also that is when they raise OPC or Boko boys – Ahiazuwa – 08034729060

I am Tom Ndibe. I read part 3 of your serial: The road to There was a country, it’s a bullet well fired. Thanks my brother – 08036336401

If DSS (Department of State Services or Secret police) arrest you and bring you to Abuja for ‘corruption’, don’t expect me to bring you food oo! – Anonymous

We must be prayerful and careful as a people of one entity called Nigeria so that this myopic and confused APC (All Progressive Congress) government that came to power by deception does not plunge us back to the dark stone era or provoke us to a religious war by their arrogant, irritating and sectional leadership disposition and clueless and bankrupt economic policies. God help Nigeria! J.A. Solomon, Kaduna – 08099577661

I keep reading your write-up all the time; very instructive and damn forthright. Keep it up – Morgan – 08137020638

You are so bold, brave and courageous. Hope Buhari and his advisers will read your article. Ok, I forgot Femi Adesina, your former boss, will surely read it – 08057981360

I am CJ from Port Harcourt. Your write-up in the Sun was wonderful. Since the president feels that he can’t trust anybody from here, let him stop drilling our oil, let him go and use groundnut and maize to settle the people that gave him 95 percent vote – 08064449131

What the Nigerian president speaks from his heart is understandable – coming from him. Worrisome is that most Nigerians seem to be under a spell – Onyemaechi nwokike – 08034075862

You people should continue talking. One day even the deaf will hear, and all of us will be saved from impending disaster – 08068478253

Your article was a well of knowledge. Keep it up. I am the one who voted 5 percent. We will see it all how 97 and 5 percent will end with him. Thanks – Awanta – 08065505546.

Ugo, pray that people like you don’t develop high blood pressure. You never see anything good about PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) or APC (All Progressive Congress). If GEJ (Goodluck Ebele Jonathan) had won the last election (2015), we will all be on our knees now without hope. Leave sectionalism, tribal sentiments but be objective

– 08067236310

Copy Ugo… Dear friend, let me ask you few questions… Q1. Is Nigeria, the way it is presently structured a lie? … Ans, yes. Q2. Is it sustainable in the long run?… Ans, No. Q3. Will something have to give sooner than late to steer the country away from a calamitous collapse? Ans, Inevitable. Q4. Is there any indication from the APC led Federal Government of Muhammadu Buhari that the country is consciously being pulled back from the precipice? Ans, Not sure, probably no! Q5. Are there actions, utterances, policies and programmes of government that are unsettling and causing anxiety and disaffection to sections of the populace? Ans, Yes! Q6, IS THE DISINTEGRATION OF NIGERIA THEN UNAVOIDABLE? Ans, Not sure, probably YES… Ugo Onuoha, where we are today is nearer the precipice than June 12 (1993) or 2010 Yar’ Adua Saga (death of the former president in midterm) or 2015 post-election tensions. We have also had a final push this time from Buhari and his style of government. It’s only a matter of time for us to announce “unto thy tents, O Israel” … sorry I already answered the questions.

I am one of those who loves this country to remain one but not on the altar of marginalization, victimization, humiliation and persecution. It is an indisputable and incontrovertible truth that Muhammadu Buhari is the worst leader Nigeria has ever produced. By all circumstances and ramifications Buhari cannot be said to be educated neither has he been able to update his knowledge So far. He has been constantly rehashing Gowon’s speeches that Nigeria’s unity is a task that must be done, forgetting totally that before this statement was made, Gowon had earlier said there was no basis for the unity of the country. This earlier statement from Gowon and the actions and inactions of Buhari (are) what gave room for the different agitations we are having today. To the agitators there is no longer basis for the unity of the country; those who are moderate are calling for restructuring. The APC government is a disaster. It is only God that can tell what will befall us from now till 2019. If not (Chinua) Achebe might be the Nostradamus of our time, the man who saw tomorrow with his last book, There was a country, in which he wrote about Biafra which could paradoxically and ironically mean

Nigeria – Mr. Bonny – [email protected]