Re: Useful lessons for us from abroad

Ralph, how do I address you? Is it Dr. Ralph Egbu or simply Ralph Egbu? I would like an answer because I know why I asked. Do our leaders read you at all? If they do, things won’t be the way they are. If they do by now they would have engaged you to work for them as a consultant, even as media consultant. I know Buhari reads a lot and Tam David-West his close friend has confirmed that he would not do anything until he has read the newspaper. If he still reads he should have identified you as a material for the development of our nation. Ralph you must make them identify you, find a way to flood your works on the internet and learn to send them to sites, emails, etc. You are doing a great work in the Sunday Sun every week. Useful lessons from abroad is a masterpiece, it is the truth about our situation. Please keep up the good work, don’t relent.

Ralph, everybody in my house reads your articles. In fact we have coined a name for it, Sunday Tonic. The piece “Useful lessons for us from abroad” was a great work, I read and exclaimed. My husband after reading it called my attention, and said ‘This Ralph self.’ You are very knowledgeable about this country and I can see you have engaged yourself searching for solutions. Kudos to you

Egbu, I read your write-up in the Sunday Sun and called your number but you did not pick the call. I called to initiate conversation on the menace of commercial bike operators in FCT minus Abuja and for you to lend your voice. Regards.

Ralph, your worries on Nigeria’s political and governance problems are expected in a society like ours. Unlike America where the citizens regard themselves as people of one nation and one destiny. Nigeria is an amalgam of incompatible human elements with different destinies. Who would have expected a revered Federal Minister of Nigeria’s First Republic, Alhaji Maitama Sule to be lodging complaints with President Buhari that the north was shortchanged in 2016 budget in favour of the South and threatening that failure to review the situation might have unspecified dire consequences. This, coming after half a century of Nigeria’s independence. I urge you read the Sun of April 17, 2016, page 2. Also recall what Buhari said during his trip to America, on how he would favour those who massively voted him to power. Ralph, which northern leader, including Buhari, has condemned Fulani herdsmen who are killing other Nigerians across board unchecked using AK47 rifles in the process. But Independent People of Biafra who are exploiting their human rights without proven carnages are being asked to be wiped-off while Fulani herdsmen and their senseless killings are insulated against presidential sanctions. And mere suspects of pipeline vandalism are billed by presidential pronouncement made during the China trip to be hacked down like Boko Haram insurgents. Why and how would anyone expect Nigeria’s polity to be like that of America? Nigeria is a spurious “union” unlike America. Have you not heard there is a plan to sponsor a bill to create ranches across Nigeria for Fulani herdsmen despite their ravaging wars against other Nigerians and at a cost to the national treasury? What a daring insult on Nigerian psyche! We shall wait and see how it will all end. Things are getting speedily out of reasons. May God save Nigeria!

Ah Ralph we shouldn’t pull our country down. Your article on “Useful lessons for us from abroad” seems off the mark. See page 9 of Sunday Sun, April 17, 2016 and credit our security men

Note: The fugitive in the case reigned in evil for too long before our reaction. There was no precision in his arrest besides innocent bystanders felt the heat of the arrest operation.

Please Sir, advise the Buhari administration to bring back “Operation Feed the Nation”. Na your belle be no 1. Thank you, God bless our country Nigeria.

Ralph, in your piece Lessons for us from abroad,” you successfully took Nigerian journalism to the next level as it was far beyond the sensational jingoism, to a diplomatic historical discourse that was exponentially analysed. Unfortunately, I suspect that those who have used this piece as “handout” for improved governance may not read it after all. Ours are mostly leaders by change – outside power they compare those in power with America et al but in power same person are quick to remind you of America’s age and the stupidity of comparing us with them. I can, however, begin to believe that with commensurate supporters and sincere synergy, this administration may pave way for a skip out of the status quo ante. But it is certainly not a four-year project.

I have been a follower of your write-ups and I read your masterpiece in the Sunday Sun and must thank you for excellently describing our society.

Thanks for your interesting article. I would like to add a few things that made the American democracy work for all her citizens that are missing in Nigeria. The first is separation of powers, which enables each level of government to be focused on the job at hand, hence a productive good government. The Federal Government does not operate any university, hospitals except military hospitals, secondary schools, roads and bridges nor does it regulate house building or house taxes, drivers’ licenses and other matters that are best handled by states and local governments. This enables the American government to be laser-focused on managing national resources and national development goals. The Federal Government is mainly the supervisor of States and Local Governments and the source of funding for education, hospitals, schools, roads and bridges, etc. It is the Federal Government that ensures funds are properly managed by states and local governments. Lastly, every state has its own police, which is answerable to the Federal Police. The issue of justice is taken very seriously so the prosecuting institutions are completely independent of the political institutions and any political interference is seen as an obstruction of justice.

The Nigerian system is centralized by the dishonest and miseducated ruling class who see Nigeria not as their cherished motherland but something to be exploited just as their colonial masters did while preventing any accountability and transparency. Today in Nigeria, after slavery and colonialism, we still celebrate our oppressors and slave masters. The Ijaws and Urhobos still proudly wear hats, shirts and string ties of the slave masters as so-called traditional attire. Out esteemed SANS and judges proudly wear the European wigs as their legal attire. The colonial education we inherited, which does not teach critical thinking is still very much intact. What else is stopping us from making our history compulsory throughout primary and secondary and making every student learn a Nigerian language in addition to his native language?

Leadership recruitment is the root of poor governance. We need a president who is knowledgeable, inspiring in speech, has charisma, and who would unite the nation behind a big endeavor. Nothing wrong with the makeup of our nation, but then everything is wrong with the leadership standard.

