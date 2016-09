Our attention has been drawn to our report entitled: “Professorial appointment tears varsities apart,” published on August 9, 2016. We had stated while reporting the UNN angle to the story that the rumbling at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka was caused by the promotion of Prof. (Mrs.) Uche Modum by former Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Bartho Okolo, without the required number of publications.

Fresh facts have shown that Prof. Modum was not promoted to the professorial cadre by Prof Okolo, as was stated in the report, but earned her exalted academic position in 1995, even before the former vice chancellor assumed office.

At The Sun, we hold Prof. Modum in very high esteem and did not intend to diminish her academic achievements with the report. It is in the light of this fact that we wish to, therefore, apologise for any embarrassment the publication may have caused her.

– Editor