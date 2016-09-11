Re: Pray to survive Buhari’s experiment

We’re really in a mess! But has it touched those in power? Never. The convoy of the governors is still long, they still wear foreign designers’ outfits and Rolex watches. They are still drinking exotic, costly wines in the wee hours in their homes that have three gates before the main entrance. Can hungry people stand the rigors of protest? Workers and pensioners can’t be paid, so traders can’t sell. Let wills be prepared for the last eternal journey, those who remain will tell the story.

–Tony Enyinta, Isuikwuato

Abdulfatah who does not know that whatever a president promises at public gatherings does not come from his programme for the country but his publicity personnel who have been trained in the art of writing grandiose but deceptive scripts to hoodwink innocent people into believing that such promises are genuine. What I like about President Buhari is that he does not pretend. Recall the promise he made when he visited Obama shortly after he was elected president, sidelining diplomacy, that areas that did not vote massively for him would not have his services. Match it with Jimanze’s data in his article Niger Delta:APC Don’t Escalate This Bonfire (1) in Daily Sun of September 1st, 2016 page 47 where he quoted data extracted from a “sighted document” showing “FG’s summarised capital expenditure by geopolitical zone for 2016” with total for North being 90.83% and total for South 9.16%. He’s even coming out boldly to apologize to Nigerians for his inept leadership thus far, which has made some citizens to commit suicide. It’s an unbeatable record in the annals of leadership in the entire universe. Right now, a rumour is making the rounds that the present stifling tax regime in place, is a far cry, in comparative terms from the one to be introduced soon, meaning Nigerians have seen nothing yet.

The rail projects the current government is claiming credit for were initiated by the past government, according to reliable sources.

But if nothing, at least President Buhari has not condemned the projects to trash can like he appears to be doing with the National Conference report. So, he deserves commendation for such an iconic act, not so? This is one period Nigerians will never forget in the history of the country, several centuries after. Let us pray to God to save Nigeria.

–Lai Ashadele

What we are facing now is global fall in oil price. We didn’t save for the rainy day when oil price was $120 per barrel. What’s the price of oil now? We should be patient and expect something good to come out of diversification of the economy into other sectors like agric and mining.

What PMB needs is prayers for Nigeria to come out of the woods. It’s not proper to criticize the government when we know where the problem is coming from. l believe what is happening to our economy, there are people behind sufferings of the masses.

–Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia

Abdulfatah, a wise man does not need a soothsayer to identify the reason why Nigeria has failed to make the desired progress as a nation especially since 1966 as your piece indicates.

The fault lies squarely with the centralized federation forced on us by the military and their civilian accomplices. The introduction of federal form of government in 1954, with the initial three regions did Nigeria and Nigerians a lot of good. It gave the regions the power to harness every recourse they could lay hands on in their territories, earn the revenue and pay the appropriate tax to the federation account and keep the rest for their development. This made them to work very hard leading to healthy competition as they struggled to outpace each other in the provision of infrastructure in critical areas of life some of which still remain outstanding today. But Gowon and his friends instead of keeping to the agreement he reached with Ojukwu at Aburi introduced the balkanization of the nation and now the 36 states cannot sustain themselves. This is the reason for the rise in corruption as the centre earns the revenue it does not need without accountability while the states are denied the ability to harness what is available to them hence the necessary funds for development and the population is in the states. Adopting the six zones as the federating units is the solution. Thanks.

–Emma Okoukwu

Abdulfatah, you are praying we survive Buhari’s change experiment? Can you in good conscience say you can see the direction our economy is headed under this administration? Since this government came to power over a year ago, valuable time that should have been spent to fashion out ways to get Nigeria out of economic crisis is spent blaming the last administration. This is one singular reason why each step this government takes sinks the country deeper.

Clearly, this government has no idea what to do to bring Nigeria to the path of economic recovery and progress and this trial and error experiment will drive Nigeria under unless God intervenes.

–080799224••

Despite the challenges in our economy, there will be light at the end of the tunnel. PMB will deliver his promises of change but he needs our prayers. The diversification of the economy is very important to Nigerians despite the economic crisis. We must get there by the grace of God.

We should not lose sight of the price of oil PMB met on ground as they want him to perform magic within 16 months in office. l know the masses are suffering. How long would Nigeria continue to be a consumer nation instead of a producing nation whereas we have the resources to be productive? Let us be optimistic about getting it right.

–Mrs. ijeoma N

I love your article. Well, we are really in trouble since our governments have failed to rise up to their responsibility. Let us just hope and pray, because we are16 months into it and I’m still seeing no improvement. Rather, they are playing the blame game. Even Obasanjo still has the balls to blame PDP after his eight-year tenure of massive corruption.

If President Buhari is serious about fighting corruption, then he must probe Baba. We are lucky because if this was happening in countries like Togo, Ghana etc, then I am not sure we can sleep without having robbery and burglary everyday. May God help us o. Amen!

–081767464••