EMAREYO EUNICE 07035524857
Home / Columns / Opinion / Re: Pray to survive Buhari’s experiment
OPEN SECRET

Re: Pray to survive Buhari’s experiment

— 11th September 2016

We’re really in a mess! But has it touched those in power? Never. The convoy of the governors is still long, they still wear foreign designers’ outfits and  Rolex watches. They are still drinking exotic, costly wines in the wee hours in their homes that have three gates before the main entrance. Can hungry people stand the rigors of protest? Workers and pensioners can’t be paid, so traders can’t sell. Let wills be prepared for the last eternal journey, those who remain will tell the story.
–Tony Enyinta, Isuikwuato

Abdulfatah who does not know that whatever a president promises at public gatherings does not come from his programme for the country but his publicity personnel who have been trained in the art of writing grandiose but deceptive scripts to hoodwink innocent people into believing that such promises are genuine. What I like about President Buhari is that he does not pretend. Recall the promise he made when he visited Obama shortly after he was elected president, sidelining diplomacy, that areas that did not vote massively for him would not have his services. Match it with Jimanze’s data in his article Niger Delta:APC Don’t Escalate This Bonfire (1) in Daily Sun of   September 1st, 2016 page 47 where he quoted data extracted from a “sighted document” showing “FG’s summarised capital expenditure by geopolitical zone for 2016” with total for North being 90.83% and total for South 9.16%. He’s  even coming out boldly to apologize to Nigerians for his inept leadership thus far, which has made some citizens to commit suicide. It’s  an unbeatable record in the annals of leadership in the entire universe. Right now, a rumour is making the rounds that the present stifling tax regime in place, is a far cry, in comparative terms from  the one to be introduced soon, meaning  Nigerians have seen nothing yet.
The rail projects the current government is claiming credit for were initiated by the past government, according to reliable sources.
But if nothing, at least President Buhari has not condemned  the projects to trash can like he appears to be doing with the National Conference report. So, he deserves commendation for such an iconic act, not so? This is one period Nigerians will never forget in the history of the country, several centuries after. Let us pray to God to save Nigeria.
–Lai Ashadele

What we are facing now is global fall in oil price. We didn’t save for the rainy day when oil price was $120  per barrel. What’s the price of oil now? We should be patient and expect something good to come out of diversification of the economy into other sectors like agric and mining.
What PMB needs is prayers for Nigeria to come out of the woods. It’s not proper to criticize the government when we know where the problem is coming from. l believe what is happening to our economy, there are people behind sufferings of the masses.
–Gordon Chika Nnorom, Umukabia

Abdulfatah, a wise man does not need a soothsayer to identify the reason why Nigeria has failed to make the desired progress as a nation especially since 1966 as your piece indicates.
The fault lies squarely with the centralized federation forced on us by the military and their civilian accomplices. The introduction of federal form of government in 1954, with the initial three regions did Nigeria and Nigerians a lot of good. It gave the regions the power to harness every recourse they could lay hands on in their territories, earn the revenue and pay the appropriate tax to the federation account and keep the rest for their development. This made them to work very hard leading to healthy competition as they struggled to outpace each other in the provision of infrastructure in critical areas of life some of which still remain outstanding today. But Gowon and his friends instead of keeping to the agreement he reached with Ojukwu at Aburi introduced the balkanization of the nation and  now the 36 states  cannot sustain themselves. This is the reason for the rise in corruption as the centre earns the revenue it does not need without accountability while the states are denied the ability to harness what is available to them hence the necessary funds for development and the population is in the states. Adopting the six zones as the federating units is the solution. Thanks.
–Emma Okoukwu

Abdulfatah, you are praying we survive Buhari’s change experiment? Can you in good conscience say you can see the direction our economy is headed under this administration? Since this government came to power over a year ago, valuable time that should have been spent to fashion out ways to get Nigeria out of economic crisis is spent blaming the last administration. This is one singular reason why each step this government takes sinks the country deeper.
Clearly, this government has no idea what to do to bring Nigeria to the path of economic recovery and progress and this trial and error experiment will drive Nigeria under unless God intervenes.
–080799224••

Despite  the challenges in our economy, there will be light at the end of the  tunnel. PMB will deliver his promises of change but he needs our prayers. The diversification of the economy  is very important to Nigerians despite  the economic crisis. We must get there by the grace of God.
We should not lose sight of  the price of oil PMB met on ground as they want him to perform magic within 16 months in office. l know the masses are suffering. How long would Nigeria continue to be a consumer nation instead of a producing nation whereas we have the resources to be productive? Let us be optimistic about  getting it right.
–Mrs. ijeoma N

I love your article. Well, we are really in trouble since our governments have failed to rise up to their responsibility. Let us just hope and pray, because we are16 months into it and I’m still seeing no improvement. Rather, they are playing the blame game. Even Obasanjo still has the balls to blame PDP after his eight-year tenure of massive corruption.
If President Buhari is serious about fighting corruption, then he must probe Baba. We are lucky because if this was happening in countries like Togo, Ghana etc, then I am not sure we can sleep without having robbery and burglary everyday. May God help us o. Amen!
–081767464••

NDLEA

Female pilgrim in NDLEA net excretes six more wraps of cocaine

— 11th September 2016

ONE week after she excreted 76 pellets of drugs that tested positive to cocaine, Ms. Binuyo Basari Iyabo, a pilgrim who was recently arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during the outward screening of passengers on an Emirates flight from Abuja to Medina, through Dubai, has excreted six more wraps of the…

  • MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Muslim pilgrims are seen on the Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahmah (Mount of Mercy), where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have given his final sermon, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on September 23, 2015, ahead of the climax of hajj. Muslim pilgrims, dressed in white, headed to Mount Arafat, in western Saudi Arabia, to take part in the main rituals of the annual hajj and to become pilgrims on the eve of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice). (Photo by Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

    Today is Arafat Day

    — 11th September 2016

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Over two million pilgrims from all over the world, including Nigerians, will today converge on Mount Arafat (the mount of Mercy) as this year’s hajj climaxes in Saudi Arabia. The 9th Day of Dul-Hijjah is usually designated as the Arafat Day when millions of pilgrims gather at the plain of Arafat as…

  • damilola

    ENTREPRENEUR: Why I never chased a university degree –Damilola Jegede, financial technology expert

    — 11th September 2016

    By Bolatito Adebayo Naira Box is a digital wallet which enables you to shop without the burden and risk of carrying cash. It was founded by Tokunbo Adetona, Damilola Jegede and Jay Chikezie. Recently, Sunday Sun spoke to Damilola Jegede, the CEO and head developer at Naira Box.  Damilola Jegede, a financial technology expert, has…

  • Chris

    unstable exchange rate, ignorance limit e-commerce –Chris Udeji, CEO, Adiba Online Shopping Limited

    — 11th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Business, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Adiba Online Shopping Limited, Chris Udeji, only thrives if government provides the enabling environment to international standards. In this interview, the Enugu-born businessman who chairs one of the leading online shopping malls in the country, fields questions on e-commerce shedding light on the administration …

  • Yetunde

    Yetunde Ogunnubi: Her world of fashion, PR and marketing

    — 11th September 2016

    By Enyeribe Ejiogu ([email protected]) Yetty Ogunnubi’s elegance will definitely knock you over, when you meet her the first time. Her elan strikes you in a way you can’t deny. Little wonder therefore she made a perfect success of the annual Yetty D Fashion Show in London, which she launched 14 years ago. In the course…

  • Buhari-Presides-Over-FEC-Meeting-620x330

    ‘August 27: If I should start to talk’ (1)

    — 11th September 2016

    By J.K. Randle President Muhammadu Buhari has already fired the first salvo by reminding us of the epochal event that changed the history of our country and re-configured the economic/social trajectory of our beloved nation on 27th August 1985.  He was removed by his military colleagues in what was termed a “bloodless” coup d’etat (an…

  • Ex NBA

    Recession: How Nigeria slipped into mess

    — 11th September 2016

    By ex-NBA president By Chidi Obineche Former president of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA and acclaimed pro-democracy activist Dr Olisa Agbakoba tells of the magic wand that will pull the country out of the economic woods by the middle of 2017. The maritime lawyer, who is also a graduate of the London School of Economics,…

  • babatope

    Chief Ebenezer Babatope: I’m a voracious newspaper reader

    — 11th September 2016

    By Onyedika Agbedo ALTHOUGH his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 general elections, Chief Ebenezer Babatope is one of the PDP chieftains that have remained politically active ever since. It is either he is proffering solutions to steer his party out of the internal…

  • Ahmad

    The Parliament: Kwara 8th Assembly: Marching in the stable footprints of Oloye

    — 11th September 2016

    From LAYI OLANREWAJU, lIorin Kwara State has a peculiar political terrain where consensus institutionalized by the late strongman of Kwara politics, Dr. Olusola Saraki, has become the norm.The consensus politics has been the hallmark of Saraki’s politics which he once said was the best measure to minimize intra-party conflict.With Saraki’s demise, his first son, Bukola…

  • militancy

    Niger Delta crisis: Militant confusion

    — 11th September 2016

    ■ Dialogue option in jeopardy as Army flags-off ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’ ■ Embrace government’s peace moves, experts warn militants By Onyedika Agbedo IN SPITE of the ceasefire announced by militant groups in the Niger Delta, the security situation in the region still remains precarious. Analysts, however, believe that the multiplicity of militant groups in the…

