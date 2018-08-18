Re: Orji Kalu and the burden of history

To start with, The Sun newspaper is a business entity and as such, it is entitled to take a position on issues without recourse to Dr. Orji Kalu.

Let me remind the public that former Governor of Abia State was a successful businessman in all ramifications b fore venturing into politics. His sojourn into public sector was borne out of a clarion call for service. As far back as 1989, Kalu had set up Orji Kalu Education Foundation and Orji Uzor Kalu Loan Scheme, providing scholarships for indigenes in Abia state from primary school to university level and interest-free loan for widows and petty traders ranging from N5, 000 to N50, 000. As at 1992, about N200 million had been expended on these gestures.

