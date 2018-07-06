Re: Not yet Uhuru with cattle ranches

– Felix, 08082536441.

It can’t work

How do farmers acquire land for farming? How do motor spare parts dealers acquire shops for business? Nigeria! Nigeria!! Nigeria!!! How many times should I called you? Go ahead, use our oil money to acquire ranches for herdsmen when I serve, labour and save to start my trading business (Lamentation 3:37). It can't work because God never commands it.

Re: Nigeria and blood on the Plateau

What is on the ground is that these herders are the army of occupation to Islamise Nigeria. Christian majority areas in Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Zamfara and every other places in North have been the targets. Miyetti Allah leaders should be arrested. The South South, South East and South West youths should drive herders away; that is the only solution.

