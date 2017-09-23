Re: Beyond President Buhari, what IPOB must do

I am yielding the space this week to my readers to have their say. But, permit me to answer a question directed at me by Henry Obireze from Imo State. Henry wanted to know my thought on the proscription of IPOB by South East Governors and the designation of IPOB as a terrorist organization by the Defence Headquarters.

First, the South East Governors did not proscribe IPOB as an organization, rather they proscribed the activities of IPOB within the South East region for obvious reasons. If the activities of IPOB will imperil the people of the region or cause the disruption of peace , the governors as the Chief Security Officers of their respective states have every right to ban their activities so as to reduce tension and the possibility of violent conflicts. However, while the Governors could ban or proscribe the activities of IPOB , they have no constitutional power to proscribe IPOB as an organization registered by law. That power in my view lies within the purview of the Courts and National Assembly.

On the second leg of the question : My honest view is that TPOB is a non violent , non terrorist organization whose leader spoke like a maniacal terrorist. Even at that, the Defence Head Quarters is not empowered by our constitution to designate her or any other organisation for that matter as a terrorist organisation.

From my Mail Box

Well articulated

Well articulated, but the question is who will make the self acclaimed Igbo leader / messiah Nnamdi Kalu see reasons with you. –Patrick Amaechi

Your comments in the Saturday Sun Newspaper of September 16,2017 were the most objective I have read concerning the tension in the South East of Nigeria. I sincerely hope that both sides to the conflict will listen to your well articulated view. – Arc M. A. Okoro

You were once again at your very best in your article entitled Beyond Buhari.… Among your colleagues in the Sun stable you have been the lonely voice holding a very objective view on the activities of IPOB, suggesting to both the FG and IPOB on how best to approach and resolve the issues. Kip it up! –Chief I. Dike.

Always proud of you

Your write up in ‘Total Politics’ entitled Beyond Buhari is a masterpiece. I have always been proud of you and other writers of Igbo extraction. You guys are really great thinkers. Keep up the good work you are doing. Love from –Hon law Obieze.

What are we fighting for?

Nigerian leaders are more of power minded than unity minded! If not what does it take a good hearted leader to make genuine sincere peace with his/her own brothers and sisters? What are we fighting for? After all Abraham left a fertile land his brother Lot for peace to reign and God still blessed Abraham a million times than Lot. Nig leaders and the lead at any level should learn from that great man (ABRAHAM!) May GOD help us all! –Romanus Idiroko

We need well researched figures on Igbo marginalisation

It’s baffling, despite high level of western education of the Igbo, they have never marshaled statistics to prove the extent of their ‘marginalization’ in the scheme of things in Nigeria. For God’s sake what’s difficult there? Facts and figures will make agitations more sympathetic and credible to all! The government can even be blackmailed and forced to provide some of the figures.

FG should name the looters funding IPOB or shut up

Please you writers, can We request the govt or army to name the looters sponsoring IPOB because I don’t know any Igbo man in Efcc show. They should name the looters or shut up! –Tam from Rivers State

Keep it up

Dear Clem, Your opinion is Great. I wish to Appeal that you continue to tell our people the right way to go about a political struggle of the type we have at hand. Please I personally plead that you do more. Thanks. –G.C. Sampson

I beg to differ

While I agree that you are entitled to your opinion on the strategy of Nnamdi Kanu but you must not lose sight of the fact that we don’t have a universal strategy to use in all agitations! Every strategy is unique to the cause of every agitation. Buhari is brutish, vindictive and dumb so the best strategy to be used is to be caustic, direct and propagandish if there is any adjective like that, in the process, he will continue playing into the hands of the agitators. What Nnamdi Kanu needs most is international recognition and that is what he is now getting in large quantity consequent upon the st—ity of the Buhari regime. –Kenneth Okoro

Proscribing IPOB is not the answer

Proscribing IPOB and declaring it a terrorist group there by side lining the major reasons for the agitations is propaganda and politicking that will not do Nigerian unity any good! IGBOs are slave in Nigeria, if not FG Buhari APC lead government should be just, universal in addressing grievances. Buhari lead FG is not fair and just to the IGBO tribe. Remember that anybody or group denied JUSTICE can never be interested in peace! Buhari should save Nigeria for God Sake! –Remi Okonkwo

I wish our leaders read you too

I’ve been reading your column for a long time.I really love the fact that you write in a balanced manner. I wish our leaders are also reading your columns. My worry is that I read from a columnist yesterday in the Vanguard that our president doesn’t read Newspapers. –Onyeka Emele, Aba.

Let’s be reasonable

The best brains are usually radicals, and the youths who are upfront in this agitation are part of our best. In the event of war, we shall lose them and will be left with the docile ones who will hide under their girlfriends beds. What the future will hold for our race cannot be imagined. The elders of our time should sit up and bring this impasse to an end. We shall loss both in human and material in the event of a full blown arms struggle. All these Igbos who based in Pakistan, India, America, Turkey and Britain are safe but those in Aba, Umuahia and Mbaise are not. Let us be reasonable. – Isdore Nwaneri

Good Piece

Clem, let those who have ears let them hear. Change is inevitable but caution required. Good piece! From Bertie Oti

True talk clem I wonder why we Igbo do not learn from the past. Fani kayaode and Fayose are agitating for Biafra. Why not for Oduduwa? They want the war to start in Igbo land while the Yoruba region is safe as it was in the civil war. Only a foolish son like Kanu brings war down onhis father’s house : –Vin Ify Ezekwesili