Re: Beyond President Buhari, what IPOB must do

I am yielding the space this week to my readers to have their say. But, permit me to answer a question directed at me by Henry Obireze from Imo State. Henry wanted to know my thought on the proscription of IPOB by South East Governors and the designation of IPOB as a terrorist organization by the Defence Headquarters.
First, the South East Governors did not proscribe IPOB as an organization, rather they proscribed the activities of IPOB within the South East region for obvious reasons. If the activities of IPOB will imperil the people of the region or cause the disruption of peace , the governors as the Chief Security Officers of their respective states have every right to ban their activities so as to reduce tension and the possibility of violent conflicts. However, while the Governors could ban or proscribe the activities of IPOB , they have no constitutional power to proscribe IPOB as an organization registered by law. That power in my view lies within the purview of the Courts and National Assembly.
On the second leg of the question : My honest view is that TPOB is a non violent , non terrorist organization whose leader spoke like a maniacal terrorist. Even at that, the Defence Head Quarters is not empowered by our constitution to designate her or any other organisation for that matter as a terrorist organisation.
From my Mail Box
Well articulated
Well articulated, but the question is who will make the self acclaimed Igbo leader / messiah Nnamdi Kalu see reasons with you. –Patrick Amaechi
Your comments in the Saturday Sun Newspaper of September 16,2017 were the most objective I have read concerning the tension in the South East of Nigeria. I sincerely hope that both sides to the conflict will listen to your well articulated view. – Arc M. A. Okoro
You were once again at your very best in your article entitled Beyond Buhari.… Among your colleagues in the Sun stable you have been the lonely voice holding a very objective view on the activities of IPOB, suggesting to both the FG and IPOB on how best to approach and resolve the issues. Kip it up! –Chief I. Dike.
Always proud of you
Your write up in ‘Total Politics’ entitled Beyond Buhari is a masterpiece. I have always been proud of you and other writers of Igbo extraction. You guys are really great thinkers. Keep up the good work you are doing. Love from –Hon law Obieze.
What are we fighting for?
Nigerian leaders are more of power minded than unity minded! If not what does it take a good hearted leader to make genuine sincere peace with his/her own brothers and sisters? What are we fighting for? After all Abraham left a fertile land his brother Lot for peace to reign and God still blessed Abraham a million times than Lot. Nig leaders and the lead at any level should learn from that great man (ABRAHAM!) May GOD help us all! –Romanus Idiroko
We need well researched figures on Igbo marginalisation
It’s baffling, despite high level of western education of the Igbo, they have never marshaled statistics to prove the extent of their ‘marginalization’ in the scheme of things in Nigeria. For God’s sake what’s difficult there? Facts and figures will make agitations more sympathetic and credible to all! The government can even be blackmailed and forced to provide some of the figures.
FG should name the looters funding IPOB or shut up
Please you writers, can We request the govt or army to name the looters sponsoring IPOB because I don’t know any Igbo man in Efcc show. They should name the looters or shut up! –Tam from Rivers State
Keep it up
Dear Clem, Your opinion is Great. I wish to Appeal that you continue to tell our people the right way to go about a political struggle of the type we have at hand. Please I personally plead that you do more. Thanks. –G.C. Sampson
I beg to differ
While I agree that you are entitled to your opinion on the strategy of Nnamdi Kanu but you must not lose sight of the fact that we don’t have a universal strategy to use in all agitations! Every strategy is unique to the cause of every agitation. Buhari is brutish, vindictive and dumb so the best strategy to be used is to be caustic, direct and propagandish if there is any adjective like that, in the process, he will continue playing into the hands of the agitators. What Nnamdi Kanu needs most is international recognition and that is what he is now getting in large quantity consequent upon the st—ity of the Buhari regime. –Kenneth Okoro
Proscribing IPOB is not the answer
Proscribing IPOB and declaring it a terrorist group there by side lining the major reasons for the agitations is propaganda and politicking that will not do Nigerian unity any good! IGBOs are slave in Nigeria, if not FG Buhari APC lead government should be just, universal in addressing grievances. Buhari lead FG is not fair and just to the IGBO tribe. Remember that anybody or group denied JUSTICE can never be interested in peace! Buhari should save Nigeria for God Sake! –Remi Okonkwo
I wish our leaders read you too
I’ve been reading your column for a long time.I really love the fact that you write in a balanced manner. I wish our leaders are also reading your columns. My worry is that I read from a columnist yesterday in the Vanguard that our president doesn’t read Newspapers. –Onyeka Emele, Aba.
Let’s be reasonable
The best brains are usually radicals, and the youths who are upfront in this agitation are part of our best. In the event of war, we shall lose them and will be left with the docile ones who will hide under their girlfriends beds. What the future will hold for our race cannot be imagined. The elders of our time should sit up and bring this impasse to an end. We shall loss both in human and material in the event of a full blown arms struggle. All these Igbos who based in Pakistan, India, America, Turkey and Britain are safe but those in Aba, Umuahia and Mbaise are not. Let us be reasonable. – Isdore Nwaneri
Good Piece
Clem, let those who have ears let them hear. Change is inevitable but caution required. Good piece! From Bertie Oti
True talk clem I wonder why we Igbo do not learn from the past. Fani kayaode and Fayose are agitating for Biafra. Why not for Oduduwa? They want the war to start in Igbo land while the Yoruba region is safe as it was in the civil war. Only a foolish son like Kanu brings war down onhis father’s house : –Vin Ify Ezekwesili
So far so good, there are several ways of agitations, and all Nigerians of all tribes and cultures, are directly or indirectly agitating for one thing or the other in today’s NIGERIA, especially against the President Buhari’s undemocratic and unpatriotic detectorship and autocratic Government!
Some individuals or groups often do apply violence-oriented form of agitations, while some other groups do apply non-violence form of agitations, just as the IPOB movement, from their inception till date, claims to be applying non-violence strategies to achieve their main targets for self-determination, among other things in NIGERIA!
Having clarify that, it will be more democractically reasonable to objectively assess the activities of IPOB movement in NIGERIA and in diaspora, relation to the civilized Global communities’ concept of agitations for self-actualization and self-determination!
Martin Luther King Jr was was non-violently agitating for the equality, equity, fairness and social justice for the blacks in relation to the whites in America!
He was assassinated for his ideological movement in America, despite his non-violence agitations strategies!
But the same ideology for which he was senselessly assassinated by his political enemies, later becomes the icon of universal reference for all-inclusive democratic transparency and honesty in every democractic environment and society, including in the same America that some whites political cabals selfshly and self-centeredly masterminded for his Assassination in April 1964!
In relation to the all-inclusive Global Communities democractic transparency and honesty, the IPOB agitations have not reflected any form of violence-oriented activities, except for the NIGERIA Military senseless mascare of their members severally, as it has also been on the Global Communities’ and International Amnesty Commission records!
NIGERIA Military’s senseless mascare activities against the IPOB agitations movement on several occasions, were mainly to gain humanly justifiable ground to criminalize the IPOB movement as terrorists activities, just as I have foretold earlier, especially between last year and this year!
They have consistently pushed the IPOB movement to the walls, with senseless mascare activities on several occasions, just to trigger the members into uncontrollable provocations that would make them to move into the street in reactions that would finally results with destruction of lives and properties, just as the NIGERIA Military have been politically masterminded through the evil brains of the Northern political cabals and their Southern useful political-slaves, especially with the use of the NIGERIA Federal Executive Government might!
That is exactly what they have done now, especially between the last week and this week, in order to justify their claims that the IPOB agitations movement is a terrorist organization!
Nnamdi Kanu has been their major target of the several times, by the Northern political cabals and their Southern useful political-slaves, and they have severally triggered him into making some provocative uncivilized and uncultured statements, which they are now using to tag him as a terrorist leader!
President Buhari had made several violence-oriented statements that claimed several lives and properties in NIGERIA, especially between 2011-2015, including “bamboo and dogs” or the likes, will sock in blood”!
He should be tagged a terrorist and not be allowed to be a NIGERIA Democractic President anymore!
He should be arrested and be prosecuted by the International Crime Commission, for all his political crimes of marginalizations, nepotism, militarization, brutality, oppressions, suppressions and all sorts of social injustices against some selected tribes and groups in NIGERIA, as it has been globally obvious to all and sundry!
Like, the tittle of this write-up denotes, agitations of all sorts will not be avoided if corruption of social injustices, such as marginalization, nepotism, militarization, brutality, oppressions and suppressions continue to be part and parcel of the President Buhari’s administration in NIGERIA, even if they politically succeed in criminalizing the voices of their opposition parties, and the vioces of the whole freedom fighters for all-inclusive democractic transparency of social justices on fairness, equity and social equality for all tribes and cultures in NIGERIA, at the social media platforms, the vioces for all-inclusive democractic transparency and honesty will remain unquenchable, no matter how they are politically fighting to criminalize it in NIGERIA by President Buhari’s administration!
The vioces of truth will never be suppressed in the NIGERIA social media platforms, no matter how they, the Northern political cabals and their Southern useful political-slaves have politically allied in achieving their self-centeredness and selfishness in this regard with dectorship and undemocratic enacted bills they want to pass into laws in NIGERIA, as they have always shamelessly be, especially since NIGERIA independence from the colonial rules in 1st of October1960 till date!
