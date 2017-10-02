The Sun News
Re-awake spirit of ‘Nigerianness’ in you, Amosun tasks Nigerians

— 2nd October 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has tasked Nigerians to re-awake the spirit of ‘Nigerianness’ in them in order to surmount the socio-economic and political challenges confronting the nation.

Amosun, who expressed regret that the ‘Nigerianness’ in the citizens had been diluted and eroded by hate speeches capable of setting the country on conflagration, maintained spirit of resilience must be mustered by all Nigerians, to nip all the current challenges in the bud.

He, therefore, urged the people not to let the sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the nation’s founding fathers to be defeated by shunning divisive tendencies.

The governor stated these, on Sunday, in his address at the 57th independence anniversary of Nigeria.

The ceremony, held at the MKO International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, was marked with March past by men of the military, paramilitary, voluntary organisations, trade unions and students.

The governor, who observed that the national day celebration was a moment of stock-taking and sober reflection, further warned that all acts capable of jeopardising the translation of the huge potentials of Nigeria into reality, must be avoided.

“We must begin to see strength in our unity and diversity. What is not in doubt is the huge potential for continued prosperity and socio-economic development as one, indivisible nation.

“We must, therefore, guard against all acts capable of jeopardizing the translation of this huge potential acts into reality.

“Let a day like this rekindle in us a nationalist fire for us to see others as brothers and sisters, irrespective of their creed or breed. In another dimension, eternal vigilance is required against divisive elements among us. We must begin, as a matter of utmost importance, to keep at arms length ethnic jingoists and religious fundamentalists who would rather see our country break up than continue to flourish.

“I charge all of us to lend our voices and our ideas to the cause of Nigeria’s unity by drowning out the voices of the few divisive elements among us whose stock-in-trade is belligerent posturing”. Amosun stated.

On the issue of restructuring, the governor admitted the issue had gained currency in recent times, but observed Nigerians have no common agreement on what should be restructured.

He pointed out that rather than heating up the polity, Nigerians should look for common ground and collectively look into the issues that affect them.

“What is important for us now is to look for common ground for the benefit of all. I think it will be of benefit to let go of our differences and come together as one people irrespective of our ethnic, religious, political and geographical differences.

“We must collectively look into the issues that affect us as a people in order to provide lasting solutions and strengthen our peaceful cohabitation as a nation and also offer prayers and remain more dedicated to the wholesome development of our nation, so that the labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain.

“We can no longer play the ostrich by choosing to bury our heads in the sand while wishing all our challenges will just disappear. The truth is that the challenges will not just disappear by mere wishing. We cannot afford to continue to sit on the fence and act unconcerned; or else the challenges will fester”. The governor submitted.

While urging the people to continue to rally behind the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, Amosun, however, assured that all the ongoing projects in Ogun State would be completed before the expiration of his tenure in 2019.

