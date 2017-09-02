The Sun News
Re-arrest Kanu, face dire consequences, militants dare FG

Re-arrest Kanu, face dire consequences, militants dare FG

— 2nd September 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Niger Delta militants have warned the Federal Government of the dangers the country would face, if the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is re-arrested by security agents.

The militants have also given the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to release two members of IPOB, Chidiebere Onwudiwe and Bright Chimezie, who had been in detention, or expect attack from them, which could be in any form.

The militants, who are members of Niger Delta People Democratic Front (NDPDF),  Concerned Militant Leaders (CML) and Rainbow Marabas (RM),  gave the warning yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after their crucial meeting.

Leaders of the groups, identified as General Iyoyo Playboy (NDPDF), General Ben (CML) and General Billy Anaeja, warned that if Kanu was re-arrested. they, would cause spontaneous attacks in major states in the country.

Also, the Niger Delta militants accused have Federal Government of playing politics with the lives of Nigerians, particularly people from South East and South-South geo-political zones.

A statement jointly issued by  Iyoyo, Ben and Anaeja, through their tweet handle, flayed Federal Government for exhibiting hatred on the regions and individuals that expressed dissatisfaction with the All Progressives Congress (APC) style of administration.

They stated: “Federal Government cannot do it; but, if it tries to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu,  Leader of IPOB, it (FG) will regret the consequences. It will not believe what Nigeria will be thrown into.

” Federal Government has shown, through its moves to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu, that it does not value lives of Nigerians. Government wants to use attempt to re-arrest the IPOB Leader to escalate the crisis in the country.

“If government is serious, it should go ahead to arrest and wait for the result. We will back IPOB and give the group support in any form , even without them expecting it.

” We learnt that Federal Government has deployed more security to the South-South and South East geo-political because of Nnamdi Kanu. We dare them to go ahead and execute”, they warned.

The freedom fighters, who said they believed in the IPOB struggle, asked why Federal Government has remained silent over the activities of Northern youths against the Igbo and killings by Fulani herdsmen.

“What has Federal Government done about arresting Arewa youths, who hate the Igbo people with passion? What has Federal Government done with the Fulani herdsmen? How many of them have been arrested. Why is it silent, but is worried about a non-violent IPOB?

“We are reiterating our stand that we, the Niger Delta agitators, will resist any attempt to re-arrest the IPOB leader. We will resist FG and face the consequences. We are not begging those ruling  not to go ahead and execute their plot”, the militants stressed.

Segun Adio

  1. NGBO CHUKWUDI MICHAEL 2nd September 2017 at 11:19 pm
    I believe the federal government will not descend so low as to re-arresting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous people of Biafra because doing so will amount to forcing a toothless lion to develop one. It will not be wise since we have so many lions roaring waiting to be tamed, adding another one to the already existing one will definitely portend danger for the country. Therefore, l urge the federal government to go learn the benefits of diplomacy and examine it with that of coercion and then make a decision on the part to tour.

