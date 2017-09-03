Re-arrest Kanu, face consequences, militants dare FG

From: Tony John Port Harcourt
Niger Delta militants have warned the Federal Government of the dangers the country would face, if the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is re-arrested by security agents.
The militants also gave government a two-week ultimatum to release two members of IPOB, Chidiebere Onwudiwe and Bright Chimezie, who had been in detention, threatening to commence attack after the expiration.
The militants, consisting of members of Niger Delta People Democratic Front (NDPDF), Concerned Militant Leaders (CML) and Rainbow Marabas (RM), gave the warning yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after their crucial meeting.
Leaders of the groups identified as General Iyoyo Playboy (NDPDF), General Ben (CML) and General Billy Anaeja, warned that re-arrest of Kanu would cause spontaneous attacks in major states in the country.
The group further accused the Federal Government of playing politics with the lives of Nigerians, particularly people from South East and South-South geo-political zones. A statement jointly issued by Iyoyo, Ben and Anaeja, through their tweet handle, flayed the Federal Government for exhibiting hatred on the regions and individuals that expressed dissatisfaction with the All Progressives Congress (APC) style of administration.
They stated: “Federal Government has shown, through its moves to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu, that it does not value lives of Nigerians. Government wants to use the attempt to re-arrest the IPOB Leader to escalate the crisis in the country. “If government is serious, it should go ahead to arrest and wait for the result. We will back IPOB and give the group support in any form, even without them expecting it.”
“We learnt that Federal Government has deployed more security to the South-South and South-East geo-political zones because of Nnamdi Kanu. We dare them to go ahead and execute”, they warned.
They wondered why the Federal Government had remained silent over the activities of Northern youths against the Igbo and killings by Fulani herdsmen.
“What has Federal Government done about arresting Arewa youths, who hate the Igbo people with passion? What has Federal Government done with the Fulani herdsmen? How many of them have been arrested. Why is it silent, but is worried about a non-violent IPOB?
“We are reiterating our stand that we, the Niger Delta agitators, will resist any attempt to re-arrest the IPOB leader. We will resist FG and face the consequences. We are not begging those ruling not to go ahead and execute their plot”, the militants stressed.
Well-meaning Nigerians citizenry of all tribes and cultures across NIGERIA and in diaspora, hope that the Federal Government, under President Buhari’s administration, this time, should be democratcally transparent and honest enough from now forward, by being more democractically and all-inclusively reasonable, and also stop carrying out their tragic hero’s activities in NIGERIA, especially against the Middle-Beltans, the Southern-Kadunas, the South-South and the South-East, as obviously being master-planed by the Nothern political cabals!
Their refusal to rightly arrest the Arewa Youths’ leaders since they, in 6th of June 2017, made their Kaduna Declaration threats against the Igbos in the Northern NIGERIA, says it all.
Up till now, the Federal Executive Government, especially since President Buhari returned from medical trip, have not ordered any Security Agencies to do the needful arrest of the Arewa Youths’ leaders, which further butresses the undemocratic, barbaric, uncivilized, uncultured and unpatriotic political influence of the Northern political cabals on the NIGERIA Federal Executive Government!
The best civilized way of handling agitations in any democractic environment, especially in the Global communities, is through all-inclusive dialogue that anchors in the democratic transparency and honesty, which is solely and totally deviod of any sort of political or tribal marginalizations, nepotism, militarization, brutality, oppressions and social injustices!
But as it is from 2015, especially in today’s NIGERIA till date, the Federal Executive Government is practicing the opposite Democracy!
It uses marginalizations, nepotism, militarization, brutality, oppressions and social injustices against some selected tribes and groups, which is the highest political corruptions in today’s NIGERIA!
In true Democracy, social justice should not be selective, especially for tribal and religious differences and sentiments!
But unfortunately, that is what we have seen being promoted and propagated in NIGERIA, especially by the political cabals in the Federal Executive Government!