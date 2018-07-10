The Sun News
Ademola Lookman 

RB Leipzig wants Ademola Lookman 

— 10th July 2018

RB Leipzig are continuing their pursuit of young Everton forward Ademola Lookman.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Bundesliga club and they are keen to take him back on a permanent deal.

Everton have reportedly turned down a £12million bid, but Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who on Monday was also also appointed first-team manager, has no intention of giving up.

“Bringing in three more players would be realistic,” Rangnick told a press conference.

“We’re still in talks over Ademola Lookman – we want him back and he wants to come.”

