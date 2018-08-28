RB Leipzig reiterates Ademola Lookman interest

RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that the club are still interested in signing Ademola Lookman this summer, but suggested that they are waiting for a signal that he will be allowed to leave Everton.

Lookman is known to have been on Leipzig’s list of transfer targets throughout the summer, having scored five goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances during a loan spell at the club last season.

RB Leipzig only secured that temporary deal for Lookman in the closing stages of the January window, and Rangnick hinted that they would not be willing to leave it so late this time around, with the transfer window closing on Friday.

“We’ll see. Let’s just wait another week. When you turn back the time to the last day of the last transfer market, at 2pm we didn’t even think about a loan of Ademola Lookman,” he told reporters at a press conference.

“It seemed impossible to get him. But four hours later we got the deal done. I said then that it wasn’t a last-minute deal but a last-second deal.

“We don’t plan to repeat this, because it was a very stressful situation for us. We’ll just wait. When Everton wants to keep the player they will tell us. If not we’ll see if there’s a chance of still getting him.”

Lookman is yet to feature for Everton this season, but could be handed a chance in the first team following Richarlison’s red card against Bournemouth on Saturday.