Rauf Aregbesola of

Rauf Aregbesola congratulates Fayemi

— 16th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

…says election triumph of progressivism

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has congratulated the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his victory at the Saturday State election in the state.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Sola Fasure, in Osogbo yesterday,Rauf Aregbesola described the win as a hard fought and won battle that has brought liberation to the people of the state.

“The victory of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), came after a hard fought and won battle that has brought liberation to the good people of Ekiti,” he said.

“It is also an indication of the rising popularity of the APC across Nigeria in a swift sweeping of the electoral stakes in the country that began in 2015 and continues till now.

“In spite of the challenges and the formidable opposition, the people of Ekiti stood behind the party and voted for our candidate on Saturday, giving our party, a fresh four-year mandate to provide leadership and good governance.

“That victory signposts the wrap up of the South West by the APC, Ekiti State being the last bastion of the dying PDP dinosaur that has wreaked havoc in the region and Nigeria in general. It is a new dawn of progressivism in the South West and an opportunity to re-enact the golden era of Chief Obafemi Awolowo under whose progressive platform the region had unprecedented development, through regional integration and socio-economic cooperation.

“I therefore wholeheartedly congratulate Dr Fayemi, his running mate, the progressive family in Ekiti State and across Nigeria, the leadership and all members of our party that worked hard for this victory.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Osun, I wish him a fruitful and successful tenure in the service of the people of Ekiti,” he said.

