Home / National / RATTAWU inaugurates first elected executives of APCON chapter

RATTAWU inaugurates first elected executives of APCON chapter

— 21st June 2017

The first elected executive members of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) chapter of RATTAWU were on Tuesday inaugurated, with a charge to use dialogue to resolve labour issues.

“There is a modern and advanced approach to resolving industrial relations issues, and that approach is dialogue.

“Let us be guided by this approach to move the union and this organisation forward,’’

 President of RATTAWU,Mr. Kabir Tsanni, said at the inauguration in Lagos.

The RATTAWU president described the inauguration as memorable, noting that it was the first and aimed at improving industrial relations, workers’ welfare and productivity.

He commended the management of APCON for encouraging the union, and hoped that industrial harmony would boost APCON’s performance.

The labour leader, however, said that the union had the right to take action against anyone contravening its rules and constitutional provisions.

Mr Ahmed Yelwa, the newly-elected Chairman of RATTAWU, APCON chapter, said that his leadership would result in a positive change in workers’ welfare and productivity.

Yelwa said that it was honour for him to be the first elected chairman of the chapter.

He promised to be diligent, and appealed for support from APCON management.

In his remarks, Alhaji Garba Kankarofi, APCON Registrar, said that APCON workers were humble and hardworking.

He advised the newly-elected officers and other APCON workers to respect constituted authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APCON chapter of RATTAWU was inaugurated on Nov. 9, 2016.

Vice President, RATTAWU, South-West, Mr. Adewale Akande, who inaugurated the chapter in company with some other executives, charged the chapter to give priority attention to industrial harmony and members’ welfare.

“We are not a union of thugs; trade unionism is different from student unionism; therefore, caution should be the guiding principle,’’ Akande had said.

Mrs Emme Akande was appointed the Chairperson, Mr Austin Neboh, Secretary; and Mr Hadiza Bello,  Treasurer, to lead the chapter for six months and conduct an election. (NAN)

