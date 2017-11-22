The Sun News
Ratko Mladic jailed for life over Bosnia war genocide

— 22nd November 2017

Former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic has been jailed for life for genocide and other atrocities in the 1990s Bosnian war.
Known as the “Butcher of Bosnia”, Mladic led forces during the massacre of Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) in Srebrenica and the siege of Sarajevo.
The UN tribunal in The Hague convicted him on 10 of the 11 charges.
Mladic, 74, was not in court when the sentence was read out. He had been removed for shouting at the judges.
They had rejected a request by his team to halt proceedings because of Mladic’s high blood pressure. At the start of the session, he appeared relaxed, smiling and gesturing to the cameras.
Mladic has denied all the charges and his lawyer said he would appeal.
Mladic was the military commander of Bosnian Serb forces against Bosnian Croat and Bosniak armies. He had been on trial at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) since 2012.
It found that Mladic “significantly contributed” to the genocide in Srebrenica in 1995, where more than 7,000 Bosniak men and boys were murdered, the worst atrocity in Europe since World War Two.
He was cleared of a second count of genocide in other municipalities. The other charges included war crimes and crimes against humanity.
At the end of the war in 1995 Mladic went into hiding and lived in obscurity in Serbia, protected by family and elements of the security forces.
He was finally tracked down and arrested at a cousin’s house in rural northern Serbia in 2011 after 16 years on the run.
What has the reaction been?
Victims and their relatives watched the verdict in a memorial centre near Srebrenica, and erupted in cheers as it was read out.
The group Mothers of Srebrenica said it was partially satisfied, and some relatives said Mladic deserved a harsher sentence.
UN human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein called Mladic the “epitome of evil” and said his prosecution was “the epitome of what international justice is all about”.
Rights group Amnesty International said the sentence was a “landmark moment for justice”.The chain of events leading to Mr. Mugabe’s downfall started on Nov. 6, when he fired Mr. Mnangagwa, clearing the way for Mrs. Mugabe to take over the presidency at some point. Mr. Mugabe then tried to arrest the nation’s top military commander a few days later.
After the military took Mr. Mugabe into custody, ZANU-PF expelled him as its leader on Sunday. But Mr. Mugabe stunned the nation that evening with a televised address in which he refused to step down as president. Pressure from within the country and from abroad had been building on Mr. Mugabe to resign, but observers had warned that the country might have to brace itself for lengthy impeachment proceedings.
The motion of impeachment introduced on Tuesday alleged, among other things, that Mr. Mugabe had violated the Constitution; that he had allowed his wife to usurp power; and that he was too old to fulfill his duties.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mr. Mnangagwa, whose firing led to the military intervention, broke his silence, urging the embattled leader to step down. “He should take heed of this clarion call by the people of Zimbabwe to resign so that the country can move forward and preserve his legacy,” Mr. Mnangagwa said.

Source: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-42080090

Share