Home / National / Rat invasion: Buhari must punish Aso villa curators-Nwodo

Rat invasion: Buhari must punish Aso villa curators-Nwodo

— 26th August 2017

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to punish custodians of the Presidential Villa for the recent rodent attack in his office.

Nwodo in an interview in Abuja, accused curators of the State House of failing in their duties; arguing that there was due provision in the 2017 Appropriation Act for the fumigation and sundry upkeep of the place.

Asked why no incidence of rodent attack was recorded in the presidential villa during the 16 years that his party was in power, the former Enugu governor said “I think the problem is the absence of the president; that office remained under lock and key and nobody even bothered to go and clean it up because nobody was coming to the office; which should not be the case. I think that the primary office in our country, whether the president is around or not must be ready for him anytime he comes back and those who are responsible for doing that job should be held responsible; (after all) there is a vote in our budget for that to be done.”

Post Views: 28
  Kabiyeze 26th August 2017 at 7:19 pm
    Which means more than 1/3 of the budget for the upkeep and maintenance of the office will remain unspent at end of the year. What will be the punishment for the people responsible for this dereliction that will cost the tax payers millions if not billions in renovation? Nigerians are watching and keeping records.

