Rat invasion: Buhari must punish Aso villa curators-Nwodo

FG bans fetish display at cultural festivals— 26th August 2017
From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja The Federal Government has said that there is no room for any fetish cultural activities at the 2017 African Arts and Craft (AFAC) Expo, holding in Abuja from Monday. It also said this would apply to every other cultural festival that it is involved in. This came as Government disclosed that…
Which means more than 1/3 of the budget for the upkeep and maintenance of the office will remain unspent at end of the year. What will be the punishment for the people responsible for this dereliction that will cost the tax payers millions if not billions in renovation? Nigerians are watching and keeping records.