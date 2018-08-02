In the last few days, the most used lexical item is the word defection. In government circle, corporate world, market place, political groups, schools and any setting that hosts human community of reasonable mental elevation, the word dominates discussions. This is because the Nigerian politics and the players who are never lacking in drama and razzmatazz have through their actions forced an urgent deployment of the phrase, once again putting our politics into a ding dong mode.

Defection is not a totally new word to the Nigerian political lexicon. The word which was first used in 1546 is a noun which means “conscious abandonment of allegiance or duty to a person, cause or doctrine”. In summary, it means desertion. Its verb form, defect, shares the same meaning but with expanded semantic shift to provide more explicit meaning like “to leave a political party, organization”, etc. But despite its long duration of existence, defection has not been an everyday word. It comes in handy in seasons and disappears after such period.

The last time the word defection was heard and used at the scale we are witnessing today in Nigeria was 2013. On February 6, 2013, the then national leader of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu initiated talks with other registered political parties to explore ways of forming a coalition to confront and defeat the then ruling People’s Democratic Party in the general election which was scheduled for 2015. The discussions which involved Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) ; Congress for Progressive Change (CPC); and All Nigeria People’s Party, ANPP which was admitted into the planned alliance to avoid the formation of a third force while building a formidable bloc to take over power at the centre. The group continued with the talks and on July 31, 2013 obtained approval from INEC to transmute into a political party.

While the parties were plotting the ouster of the People’s Democratic Party through the formation of a formidable alliance, cracks resulting from impunity and other irreconcilable differences had begun to afflict the party. At the 2013 convention of the party at Abuja, those irreconcilable differences manifested leading to five aggrieved governors and other stalwarts staging a walk out at that major political event. The aggrieved members led by Abubakar Baraje had said that it was still available for reconciliation and peace moves with the Bamangar Tukur – led National working committee of the party and could back out of the proposed merger with APC if the reconciliation succeeded. But the Chairman’s tone and utterances were in no way reconciliatory. Tukur had said that the decision of the governors was least expected stating that it happened at a time the doors of negotiations and dialogue were kept wide open by the then President Goodluck Jonathan and the party. Tukur further stated that they cannot prevail on anybody not to leave the party if the person so decided adding with abandon hilarity: “After all, soldiers go, soldiers come. If anyone leaves the PDP, many more people will join. It happens all the time”.