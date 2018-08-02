– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Reviewing the harvest of defection
2nd August 2018 - Oshiomhole to Saraki: Resign now
2nd August 2018 - Saraki: Anxiety as Buhari, APC senators meet
2nd August 2018 - Nigeria divided, says Tambuwal at defection rally
2nd August 2018 - 23 Kwara lawmakers defect to PDP
2nd August 2018 - Wike commends Tambuwal’s defection to PDP
2nd August 2018 - I’m not planning to defect from APC – Kalu
2nd August 2018 - Buhari billed for London hospital on 10-day vacation
2nd August 2018 - Restructuring better than diversification, says Soludo
2nd August 2018 - Appeal Court okays elections reordering
Home / Opinion / Reviewing the harvest of defection
RAPPROCHEMENT CLOSED

Reviewing the harvest of defection

— 2nd August 2018

Despite these turn of events, APC is still exercising its bragging rights. When Buba Galadima came out with R-APC, there was room for rapprochement.

Joe Iniodu

In the last few days, the most used lexical item is the word defection. In government circle, corporate world, market place, political groups, schools and any setting that hosts human community of reasonable mental elevation, the word dominates discussions. This is because the Nigerian politics and the players who are never lacking in drama and razzmatazz have through their actions forced an urgent deployment of the phrase, once again putting our politics into a ding dong mode.

Defection is not a totally new word to the Nigerian political lexicon. The word which was first used in 1546 is a noun which means “conscious abandonment of allegiance or duty to a person, cause or doctrine”. In summary, it means desertion. Its verb form, defect, shares the same meaning but with expanded semantic shift to provide more explicit meaning like “to leave a political party, organization”, etc. But despite its long duration of existence, defection has not been an everyday word. It comes in handy in seasons and disappears after such period.

READ ALSO: Brouhaha over defections

The last time the word defection was heard and used at the scale we are witnessing today in Nigeria was 2013. On February 6, 2013, the then national leader of Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu initiated talks with other registered political parties to explore ways of forming a coalition to confront and defeat the then ruling People’s Democratic Party in the general election which was scheduled for 2015. The discussions which involved Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) ; Congress for Progressive Change (CPC); and All Nigeria People’s Party, ANPP which was admitted into the planned alliance to avoid the formation of a third force while building a formidable bloc to take over power at the centre. The group continued with the talks and on July 31, 2013 obtained approval from INEC to transmute into a political party.

While the parties were plotting the ouster of the People’s Democratic Party through the formation of a formidable alliance, cracks resulting from impunity and other irreconcilable differences had begun to afflict the party. At the 2013 convention of the party at Abuja, those irreconcilable differences manifested leading to five aggrieved governors and other stalwarts staging a walk out at that major political event. The aggrieved members led by Abubakar Baraje had said that it was still available for reconciliation and peace moves with the Bamangar Tukur – led National working committee of the party and could back out of the proposed merger with APC if the reconciliation succeeded. But the Chairman’s tone and utterances were in no way reconciliatory. Tukur had said that the decision of the governors was least expected stating that it happened at a time the doors of negotiations and dialogue were kept wide open by the then President Goodluck Jonathan and the party. Tukur further stated that they cannot prevail on anybody not to leave the party if the person so decided adding with abandon hilarity: “After all, soldiers go, soldiers come. If anyone leaves the PDP, many more people will join. It happens all the time”.

The chairman’s utterances exacerbated the already bad situation. The tactless and public relations disaster conveyed in the comment of Alhaji Bamanga Tukur and the arrogance of the then sitting President led to the defection of five serving governors and 49 legislators from the then ruling People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress on November, 2013. Even though the Baraje–led group had 7 aggrieved governors, only 5 defected while 2 stayed back in PDP. But that act of depletion which was buoyed by the arrogance of power became the party’s Achilles hill and the single reason for the ousting of GEJ in the general election of 2015. Defection therefore anytime it comes leaves in its wake unsavoury tales that rankle the ranks of those who failed to prevent it from taking place.

Interestingly, our country is a place where lessons are never learnt. In Nigeria, history easily repeats itself even in strict sequence with no iota of change from the previous. What the People’s Democratic Party faced in 2013 culminating in the loss of the general election of 2015 is enjoying strict replication, this time with APC being the guinea pig. Just as the previous, underlying the ongoing saga in the ruling party is the age-old vice – arrogance. For a long time, the Baraje-led group which came to be known as new PDP and which played a critical role in the emergence of the current administration had complained of marginalization within the ruling party.

READ ALSO: Presidency desperate to woo Saraki, Dogara – Baraje

They had asserted that as stakeholders, they were not in the mainstream but on the fringes. They sought audience with Mr. President but were severally and roundly rebuffed. They complained, pleaded, appealed, advocated and threatened all to no avail. They remained ensconced as outcast, never enjoying any integration.

Rather, members of the new PDP in APC were subjected to intense bullying and roughshod. A case in point is the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki who used shenanigans to capture the seat of the Senate President to the eternal and implacable anger of many of them. From the day Saraki won that seat to their chagrin, they have waged a ceaseless and relentless battle against him. Sadly too, they have done this without tact.

The travails have seen him traverse cycles while his tormentors embark on a whimsical attempt to incriminate him with criminal charges and make him ineligible for that exalted office. But like a cat with nine lives, each time they try, the mercurial politician in him helps him to beat them at their own game. And so for three years, he has survived their ambush and machinations with the most recent being the devious plot to impeach him in absentia which also failed woefully.

While the poorly conceived plot thickened, the Saraki group got wind of the plan and plotted a counter balance. The result was the gale of defection that pervaded the floor of the Red Chamber that fateful day bringing that lexical item again to the front burner of our national politics. When members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, the House of Representatives heard of the massive defection in the Senate, they hailed the exercise and followed suit with an equally huge number of defectors, thus turning the tide against APC as a party and the executive arm of government which is allegedly fingered to be behind Saraki’s unending travails for the past 3 years.

READ ALSO: Why I decamp from APC to PDP – Bukola Saraki

Despite these unprecedented turn of events, APC is still exercising its bragging rights. When Buba Galadima came out with R-APC, there was room for fence mending and rapprochement.

Iniodu is a Public Affairs Analyst
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HONOURABLE

Oshiomhole to Saraki: Resign now

— 2nd August 2018

“We have to accept that once a couple, for any other reason or the other, find that they are not compatible, the only honourable thing is to go. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Barely 24 hours after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling…

  • APC SENATORS

    Saraki: Anxiety as Buhari, APC senators meet

    — 2nd August 2018

    Before the APC senators met with Buhari and Oshiomhole they met at the National Assembly. No fewer than 10 senators attended the brief meeting. Fred Itua; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Twenty-four hours after Senate President, Bukola Saraki, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), anxiety has engulfed the upper legislative chambers, following a meeting some All Progressives…

  • EXIT TAMBUWAL

    Nigeria divided, says Tambuwal at defection rally

    — 2nd August 2018

    …Sokoto gov, party spokesman exit APC for PDP Ndubuisi Orji; Romanus Ugwu; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Exodus from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued yesterday as the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal announced his exit. He took with him 18 of the 30 House of Assembly members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). READ ALSO: 2019:…

  • 23 APC LAWMAKERS

    23 Kwara lawmakers defect to PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    23 APC lawmakers in the Kwara State House of Assembly have defected to opposition party PDP, citing harassment, intimidation and “arbitrary use of government institutions” as grievances. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin All but one of the 24 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled Kwara State House of Assembly have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party…

  • RIGHT THING TO DO - DEFECTION

    Wike commends Tambuwal’s defection to PDP

    — 2nd August 2018

    “There are lots of Nigerians, who believe that the right thing should be done. What the Sokoto governor has done, is the right thing.” Tony John, Port Harcourt River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a victory for democracy, noting…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share