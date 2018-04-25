The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - Adamawa budgets N2.5 billion for free malaria treatment
25th April 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 37 in Benue communities
25th April 2018 - Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers
25th April 2018 - FG, AfDB to provide irrigation facilities in rural areas
25th April 2018 - Fear of epidemic
25th April 2018 - Why Onitsha traders are excited
25th April 2018 - Okowa orders demolition of illegal structures within Asaba Airport
25th April 2018 - US Rapper Meek Mill has been released from prison
25th April 2018 - Anambra lawmaker trains 120 youths, women in beans flour production in Onitsha
25th April 2018 - Dbanj launches script writing platform for Actors
Home / Entertainment / US Rapper Meek Mill has been released from prison
MEEKMILL

US Rapper Meek Mill has been released from prison

— 25th April 2018

Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

After serving closely five months of his prison sentence for violating his probation from a 2008 conviction on drug and firearm charges, Philadelphia rapper MeekMill has been released. He was sentenced by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley in November from two to four years.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court cited prosecutors’ statements that there are “credibility issues” with a police officer who was a critical witness in that initial arrest.

MeekMill, meanwhile, is not yet a free man, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has requested a new trial based on whether that officer’s evidence is credible.

The rapper was out and went to a basketball game on Tuesday evening with his son. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered an immediate release for Mill earlier in the day, directing the judge to release him on “unsecured bail.”

In a tweet posted by MeekMill, he expressed his gratitude to his family, friends and fans, below is the tweet:

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” the rapper, whose full name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, said in a statement obtained by CNN.

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive,” he said in a tweet.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MALARIA

Adamawa budgets N2.5 billion for free malaria treatment

— 25th April 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola The Adamawa State government has set aside a total of N2.5 billion to provide free treatment of malaria in the state. The Malaria Programme Manager of the Adamawa State Ministry of Health, Mr Isaac Kadala, made the disclosure during the commemoration of the 2018 World Malaria Day in Yola, the state…

  • Again, herdsmen kill 37 in Benue communities

    — 25th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi At least, 37 persons have been feared killed while several others have been injured and some still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked three council wards in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. The affected villages were Tse Umenger in Mbadwem Council Ward, Mbakpaase in Saghev council Ward as well as Tse-Ali…

  • TASK Wike

    Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

    — 25th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the  State Government would join all roll back malaria  partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease  in the state. Speaking, on Wednesday, during his  investiture as  the Grand Ambassador for Malaria Elimination at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor…

  • FG, AfDB to provide irrigation facilities in rural areas

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN The Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase 1 (ATASP-1) of the African Development Bank and the Federal Government will collaborate to provide irrigation facilities, farm inputs and feeder roads in rural areas. National Coordinator of the programme, Mr. Haruna Akwashiki, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday during the Mid-Term Review of ATASP-1 to know…

  • Okowa orders demolition of illegal structures within Asaba Airport

    — 25th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Private buildings within the perimeter of Asaba Airport in Delta State will be demolished, says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The buildings are considered as nuisance to the operations of aircrafts in the budding airport. The governor made the declaration during an unscheduled inspection visit to ascertain the level of rehabilitation work going on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share