Omotayo Edubi, Abuja

After serving closely five months of his prison sentence for violating his probation from a 2008 conviction on drug and firearm charges, Philadelphia rapper MeekMill has been released. He was sentenced by Common Pleas Court Judge Genece Brinkley in November from two to four years.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court cited prosecutors’ statements that there are “credibility issues” with a police officer who was a critical witness in that initial arrest.

MeekMill, meanwhile, is not yet a free man, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has requested a new trial based on whether that officer’s evidence is credible.

The rapper was out and went to a basketball game on Tuesday evening with his son. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered an immediate release for Mill earlier in the day, directing the judge to release him on “unsecured bail.”

In a tweet posted by MeekMill, he expressed his gratitude to his family, friends and fans, below is the tweet:

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time,” the rapper, whose full name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, said in a statement obtained by CNN.

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive,” he said in a tweet.