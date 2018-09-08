The musician, who was open about struggles with substance abuse, reportedly died of an apparent overdose.

The rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26, his family confirmed.

The Los Angeles county coroner’s office said he had been found unresponsive in his home in the Studio City neighborhood. Variety reported that he had died of an apparent overdose.

Miller’s family said in a statement that the rapper had died on Friday but gave no further details. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans,” the statement said.

Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, had been open about his struggles with substance abuse. In August, Los Angeles police charged the rapper with driving under the influence when he crashed his car into a pole this May.

Artists including Chance the Rapper, J Cole, Diplo, Pusha T, Solange, the 1975, Earl Sweatshirt, Questlove, Wiz Khalifa and Shawn Mendes have paid tribute to the late star, who released his most recent album, Swimming, to acclaim this August.

Missy Elliott tweeted: “I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller … such a kind spirit. Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time.”

“All of us at Warner Bros Records are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Mac Miller’s untimely passing,” said the company’s co-chairman and COO, Tom Corson, in a statement.

“Mac was a hugely gifted and inspiring artist, with a pioneering spirit and a sense of humor that touched everyone he met.

Mac’s death is a devastating loss and cuts short a life and a talent of huge potential, where the possibilities felt limitless.”

Miller was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on 19 January 1992. He released a number of mixtapes under the name EZ Mac and as part of the group the Ill Spoken during his teens.