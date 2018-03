The Sun UK

Rapper Craig Mack, known for his single Flava In Ya Ear, has died.

The hip hop singer, who rose to prominence in the 1990s, died on Monday night aged just 46.

Tributes from fellow artists have already started to flow for the artist, confirming the tragic news.

Mack had been part of Puff Daddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment in the 1990s.

Fellow artist DJ Scratch shared a tribute to Mack, writing on Instagram: “I just got a disturbing phone call. I cannot believe this dude is gone.

“He just reached out a couple of weeks ago for me to speak on his documentary about his life.

“Because Craig was my rodie on tour. He would set up & break down my turntables every night on tour. Rest In Peace Lil Bro.”