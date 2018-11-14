If you are a parent, you should be scared. If you are a young girl, be on the lookout. Rapists and molesters are on the rise. Innocent adolescents and children are targets of rape.

Despite the fact that sex is now a cheap commodity, some men who cannot control their libido, are on the prowl, looking for who to defile sexually.

Investigations revealed that cases of rape especially among minors and teenagers are on the increase in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Although official statistics from the FCT Social Development Secretariat was not made available to Daily Sun at the time of filing this report, the director in charge of Gender Matters, Dr. Agnes Hart, however, said the secretariat is inundated with cases of domestic violence among minors and teenagers in the territory.

He described the recent development as beastly revealing that the secretariat receives an average of one case of domestic violence per day, stressing that the situation has reached an alarming state.

She also said the girl-child is no longer safe in the society as she is being molested and raped by immediate family members, teachers and clergymen:

“The recent cases of domestic violence in the territory is quite alarming and pathetic. There is no day the secretariat doesn’t receive a report on domestic violence mostly on rape or molestation. Our Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response Team is inundated with such cases.

“To be honest with you, just today (Friday), we have handled four different cases of domestic violence. But the most disturbing aspect of this matter is that nowhere is safe for the girl child in our society.

“Our homes, churches, mosques and schools are no longer safe because most of the cases we handled are cases related to fathers raping their daughters, pastors raping little girls in their congregations and teachers raping their pupils and students. In fact, we are living in a beastly society.”