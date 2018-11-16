He said they were shocked to discover that he had been abused: “He had not been eating as he was used to, but I did not suspect that he had been abused.”

The father said though the violation had been going on for some time, his son did not report or reveal the abuse to anyone because his suspect threatened to send evil spirit to kill him, if he ever disclosed what transpired between them to anybody.

He explained that his son decided to open up after he was beaten by the suspect in their workshop for breaking the windscreen of a customer’s car. The boy, out of anger, confided in his mother that he had something to say only for him to stop mid-way:

“I wasn’t at home then, but I was called to question him because he refused to say anything further after promising to recount all that have been happening in their working place.

“He also refused to answer my questions when I interrogated him. I then called on his elder brother, Ibrahim, to talk with him. So, when his brother threatened to beat him, he began to narrate the ugly act.”

The boy presently living on medication at home told Daily Sun that the suspect began to rape him barely two months after he was apprenticed at the mechanic garage, adding that the act had been going on for the past eight months.