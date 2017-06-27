The Sun News
Rape on campus: Armed robbers sexually assault female students

— 27th June 2017

Armed robbers have reportedly attacked and raped female students of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, IAUE.

The students living in an off-campus residence located directly opposite the university have cried out after facing constant rape and attacks from robbers.

According to Vanguard, residents of the building have also accused the Police Divisional Headquarters in the area of not taking the situation seriously.

Some of the victims said they are living in constant fear due to the attacks.

They said they are being robbed at gunpoint with their laptops and phone taken away which negatively affects their studies.
However, Spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, frowned at the incident and promised that the police would investigate the allegations.

He said, “If we find that any police personnel refused to discharge its responsibility, such person will be made to face severe punishment.”

(Source: Daily Post)

