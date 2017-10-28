The Sun News
Rape: 22-year-old girl kills uncle in Enugu

— 28th October 2017
From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu
A 22-year-old girl,Tina Rebecca Sunday, has allegedly killed her uncle in Enugu for making love advances to her.
The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Ebere Amaraizu who disclosed this in a statement said that Miss Sunday who hails from Ikot Udobang Ukanafon in Akwa Ibom State was living with the deceased uncle at Ezilo Street, Independence Layout, Enugu until last Thursdsy when the ugly incident happened.
According Amaraizu, the girl claimed that her uncle, Friday Matthew, who was about 48 years old  was fond of making sexual advances to her which she never liked.
He said the girl disclosed that on the fateful day at about 8.30p.m she was lying down as she was expecting the deceased 10-year-old son, Thankgod Friday whom she had sent to go and buy sugar for her to return, when her uncle thought that she was sleeping and tried to have carnal knowledge of her.
He said that the action of the girl’s uncle made her to wake up forcefully and in a bid to resist the uncle she kicked him on his scrotum which angered the deceased and made him become violent.
Amaraizu said that as the deceased was struggling with the girl, she headed for a stone near the door which she used in hitting his cheek.
“The suspect further disclosed that following the hit of the stone on the cheek of the uncle, he fell down and became unconscious and later died,” he said.
The PPRO said that the girl claimed that “it was not my intention to kill him as I never intended to do so although, he has disturbed me sexually several times.” Amaraizu said that shortly the child of the deceased came back and met the lifeless body of his father and the suspect ordered him not to shout so as not to attract attention and her eventual arrest, promising to take care of the young boy.
“She immediately locked up the house and  went away with the boy and dropped him at one of their aunt’s place and disappeared,” he said, adding that “when  the police operatives of the New Haven Division command got the report, they swung into action swiftly and was able to arrest the escaping who is now helping the operatives in their investigations.”
He said that “the suspect is now regretting her action and begging the police to forgive her as she never intended to kill the uncle.”
