CBS

Milos Raonic still has no answer for Novak Djokovic.

Despite pushing the 13-time Grand Slam winner to three sets, the native of Thornhill, Ont., couldn’t solve Djokovic, losing 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarter-final of the Western and Southern Open on Friday.

With the loss, Raonic, the 29th-ranked player in the world, dropped to 0-9 in his career against the Serbian.

Both players held serve until the seventh game of the first set, when Raonic took a 4-3 lead. A clearly frustrated Djokovic destroyed his racket in frustration when he hit wide facing game point.

Novak Djokovic eliminated Milos Raonic 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarter-final of the Western and Southern Open on Friday. Raonic has yet to defeat Djokovic in nine meetings.

But up 5-4, Raonic was broken while serving for the set, and broken again in the deciding game to give the Djokovic the early advantage.

The 10th seed fell awkwardly on the last point of the set and appeared to roll an ankle, but didn’t seem to suffer any mobility issues throughout the rest of the match.

Raonic got an early break in the second and held serve for the win to take just his second set ever against Djokovic, and first on hardcourt in 11 tries.