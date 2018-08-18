– The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2018 - Raonic puts up fight but still can’t solve Djokovic at Cincinnati Open
18th August 2018 - Why I post my nude photos on social media – Gifty, ex-BBNaija housemate
18th August 2018 - I don’t pity some men having marital crises – Damilola Adegbite
18th August 2018 - The Authority of the believer [1]
18th August 2018 - 2019: Trouble looms in Bayelsa PDP over automatic return tickets
18th August 2018 - Alagbaoso releases The Joy of Professor Abednego, reissues 11 titles
18th August 2018 - F.C. Ogbalu: Father of Igbo language, literature (2)
18th August 2018 - On ranching law we stand – Tiv traditional council declares
18th August 2018 - Federer edges Wawrinka in quarterfinal thriller in Cincinnati
18th August 2018 - There’s deliberate policy of govt. to undermine public varsity – ASUU
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Raonic puts up fight but still can’t solve Djokovic at Cincinnati Open
Milos Raonic

Raonic puts up fight but still can’t solve Djokovic at Cincinnati Open

— 18th August 2018

CBS

Milos Raonic still has no answer for Novak Djokovic.

Despite pushing the 13-time Grand Slam winner to three sets, the native of Thornhill, Ont., couldn’t solve Djokovic, losing 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarter-final of the Western and Southern Open on Friday.

With the loss, Raonic, the 29th-ranked player in the world, dropped to 0-9 in his career against the Serbian.

Both players held serve until the seventh game of the first set, when Raonic took a 4-3 lead. A clearly frustrated Djokovic destroyed his racket in frustration when he hit wide facing game point.

Novak Djokovic eliminated Milos Raonic 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarter-final of the Western and Southern Open on Friday. Raonic has yet to defeat Djokovic in nine meetings. 2:17

READ ALSO I don’t pity some men having marital crises – Damilola Adegbite

But up 5-4, Raonic was broken while serving for the set, and broken again in the deciding game to give the Djokovic the early advantage.

The 10th seed fell awkwardly on the last point of the set and appeared to roll an ankle, but didn’t seem to suffer any mobility issues throughout the rest of the match.

Raonic got an early break in the second and held serve for the win to take just his second set ever against Djokovic, and first on hardcourt in 11 tries.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAYELSA PDP

2019: Trouble looms in Bayelsa PDP over automatic return tickets

— 18th August 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Trouble is looming in the Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party inches towards picking candidates for the National Assembly and House of Assembly elections. According to investigations, aside the issue of zoning and rotation which guides the picking of candidates for the various seats, the party…

  • TOR TIV

    On ranching law we stand – Tiv traditional council declares

    — 18th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Tiv Traditional Council (TTC), culturally known as Ijir Tamen, has unanimously agreed to stand by Governor Samuel Ortom in the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law. The Council,, which made its position known at its meeting, in Gboko, the traditional headquarters of the Tiv nation, on Friday,…

  • GOVERNMENT

    There’s deliberate policy of govt. to undermine public varsity – ASUU

    — 18th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised the alarm over what it called government’s programme to undermine public universities in the country. Raising the alarm, on Friday, in Awka, ASUU Owerri zone, said there was a deliberate policy on the part of government to undermine public universities to give attention…

  • STOCK RICE

    FG rubbishes claim of insufficient bags to stock rice

    — 18th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has countered the claim alleging that it wanted to flood the market with rice but lacked sufficient bags to stock the commodity. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, in a statement made available to Daily Sun by the ministry’s Director of Information, Tolu Makinde, on Friday, said…

  • APRONS

    Group donates 160 aprons to market women in FCT

    — 18th August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja In a bid to fight health and environmental hazards in the country, the Umuada Di-Igbo Mma, an Igbo non-governmental organisation (NGO), has distributed 160 pieces of aprons to traders at Utako market, Abuja. National Coordinator of the group, Mrs. Beauty Ikeaka, said that the idea was to promote cleanliness among sellers in…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share