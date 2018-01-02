Rangers’ll return to continental contest –Okala

By George Aluo

Nigerian football legend and former Green Eagles shot stopper, Emmanuel Okala says he sees Rangers returning to the continent this year.

Okala who spoke exclusively to Daily Sunsports at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba said with the level of support the Flying Antelopes is getting from the Enugu state government ahead of the 2018 soccer season, there is no way the club won’t do well this year.

“I see Rangers returning to the continent after the not too impressive performance last year. The good thing is that the support is there from Enugu state government and the fans. The men in charge of the club are people who know what to do. Every member of the Rangers family was happy when the club broke her trophy jinx two seasons ago. I see the club winning the league again in 2018 and stage a return to the continent,” Okala said.

The lanky former Eagles shot stopper who was a member of the Green Eagles squad that won the 1980 African Cup of Nations for Nigeria on home soil said he is confident the Eagles would do well at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

“With the crop of players we have, I m sure we will come out of our group. I know we are in a tough group but we have a team that can survive it. If we get into the knockout stage, then at that level we take the game as they come,” Okala said.

He was quick to warn that the NFF must ensure that the team is not distracted in anyway, as in his words…”The biggest challenge is for us to prepare well and remain focused.”