Rangers unveil 18 new players for 2017/2018 NPFL season

— 11th January 2018

NAN

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Thursday unveiled 18 new players they have signed on for the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The players include former Abia Warriors striker Godwin Zaki, Isaac Loute from FC Ifeanyi Ubah, former Rivers United goalkeeper Femi Thomas and SuperSand Eagles player Abu Azeez.

The club’s General Manager, Davison Owumi, told newsmen at the unveiling ceremony in Enugu that unveiling new signings before the league commences will now be a new culture in the club.

“We unveiled 18 players today and it is now a new philosophy and culture in Rangers, to unveil our new sign-ons before the commencement of the season.

“Apart from the 35 players that will be registered for the season, we have also assembled very talented under-18 players.

“The idea is to incorporate the very talented youths around the Enugu environment into the team,” he said.

Owumi also said the club would soon unveil their major merchandise sponsors.

“We want to produce Rangers jerseys and caps which our fans can purchase as part of their support for the club.

“Also, we are working on the possibilities of people purchasing their tickets online. Fans can even buy their tickets for the season for the whole year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the club’s Technical Adviser, Olugbenga Ogunbote, said he was sure of the capabilities of the players.

“I am happy with all the players I have. With them, I believe that we are going to do well this season,’’ he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Azeez said playing for Rangers would not put him under pressure, but rather motivate him to do well.

“I am not under any pressure. It is a club I have always dreamt of playing for, and all I need to do is to intensify my training and work hard.

“I just want this team to get a trophy at the end of the season and get a ticket to play on the continent,’’ he said.

