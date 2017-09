For finishing at woeful 13th place on the premier league this year, Enugu Rangers, the club that won the league last year is in tatters

As a result of the loss, the club, with a history of the only club that never dropped from the top league into relegation has had its management disbanded.

Most affected is Christian Chukwu, the manager and captain of the Green Eagles that won Nigeria her maiden African Nations Cup in 1980.

Chairman Chukwu, the former Super Eagles handler and first Nigerian to coach another African nation’s national team lost his job this evening.

Just two days after the league ended and won for the first time by Plateau United, the Enugu State government announced a moment ago the sack of Chukwu.

