Champions-in-waiting Enugu Rangers have been promised three million Naira for each win in their remaining three matches to the end of the season by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The Governor addressed the players at Government House in Enugu Friday night during which he made the cash promise.

The Governor has also ordered that the gates to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu be thrown open for the fans to come and support ‘The Flying Antelopes’ for today’s must-win match against Sunshine Stars.

‘The Cathedral’, as the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium has now been nicknamed, is expected to be filled to capacity by expectant home fans.

At a time one of Nigeria’s most successful clubs, Rangers are now poised to end a 32-year wait for a major trophy.

They are second on the table with 54 points, two points behind leaders Rivers United.

They host Sunshine Stars today, before they travel away to bottom club Ikorodu United and then end their campaign at home against El Kanemi Warriors.