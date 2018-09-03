Rangers determined to pick continental ticket via 2018 Aiteo Cup — GM

NAN

The General Manager of Rangers International FC, Enugu, Davidson Owumi, has sounded it clear that AITEO Cup Competition was the remaining route left for Rangers to pick up a continental ticket.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual AITEO (Federation) Cup Competition is expected to kick-off on Sept. 5 with 20 rooky teams challenging for a place in the round of 64.

Owumi told newsmen in Enugu on Monday that Rangers players, also known as Flying Antelopes, were determined to pick up the continental ticket through the 2018 Aiteo Cup Competition.

He, however, decried the activities that led to the abrupt end of the league due largely to exigencies of time from the continental football ruling body for the country to submit names of clubs representing it for next year’s club competitions.

“It is surely sad to me that the league ended the way it did, but that was the best option left.

“Yes, as we all await the ratification of this choice, we are re-doubling our efforts in Rangers to ensure we get a continental ticket from the 2018 AITEO Cup.

“It will be tough but we are condemned to bringing the trophy back to Enugu after a very long time,’’ Owumi assured.

He described the Aiteo Cup as the shortest route to the continent competitions.

“With proper motivation, determination and support from our supporters, Aiteo Cup is the shortest way to getting a continental ticket. Eight matches and we are home and dry.

“The management and technical crew will work out the best route that will bring out the best in our players towards emerging the 2018 AITEO Cup champions,’’ he assured the club’s fans.

NAN reports that after a meeting of club owners and the league organisers on Thursday in Abuja, it was decided that the league come to an end with 14 more rounds of matches still to be played so as to meet up with the time lag set by CAF.