The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
9th August 2017 - Police arrest 7 new suspects in Lagos underground kidnappers den
9th August 2017 - Taiwanese fathers don’t relate well with their children – Report
9th August 2017 - Why APC may lose Gombe guber poll – Aspirant
9th August 2017 - Taiwan may ration electricity first time in 15 years
9th August 2017 - Anti-Buhari protest enters day 3 in Abuja
9th August 2017 - Indonesia, Russia partner to counter spread of ISIS’s influence
9th August 2017 - BREAKING: Court strikes out FG’s case against seven banks
9th August 2017 - Israeli soldier convicted of fatal shooting enters prison
9th August 2017 - Rouhani appoints 3 female vice-presidents in Iran
9th August 2017 - Nigerian troops kill six insurgents
Home / Sports / Rangers 2017 convention, special one –Ejindu

Rangers 2017 convention, special one –Ejindu

— 9th August 2017

From George Aluo, USA

USA based patron of Rangers International of Enugu, Benson Ejindu has declared that this year’s annual convention of the club is a special one.

Ex-Rangers based in the United States are billed to hold their annual reunion in Houston this weekend ( August 12).

Ejindu told Daily Sunsports yesterday in Charlotte ahead of the event that this year’s convention is special because it would be used to mark the 40th anniversary of the club’s historic continental victory.

It is recalled that Rangers had in 1977 dusted all the top clubs in Africa including defending champions  Shooting Stars of Ibadan to lift the African Cup Winners Cup ( now CAF Confederation Cup).

“This is exactly 40 years Rangers performed that historic feat of winning the African Cup. Some of the players that performed that magic are here in USA. This year’s ex-Rangers convention is an opportunity to celebrate that special moment. The man who policed Segun Odegbami and marked him out in the semi final, Nnamdi Anyafo is here, Emmanuel Merenini is here, Stone Igwebuike, Sam Onyeaka name them. They are all here in the States. And guess what, Odegbami is coming to be part of the fun. Samson Siasia has also arrived for the event,” Ejindu said.

The Rangers patron who is an acclaimed athlete (sprinter) that in his heyday dusted Innocent Egbunike at the college level said everything would be done to ensure that Rangers continues to wax stronger and stronger since the club is not just a soccer outfit, but the pride of the Igbo people.

“As far as I am concerned, Rangers is not just a football club but an institution every Igbo man should be proud of. This is why I would continue to support the team and I’m happy the club just last year won the Nigerian league trophy after being trophyless for 32 years,” Ejindu said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. mazi offor joseph okereke 9th August 2017 at 11:02 am
    Reply

    mr ejindu if i should ask, what of rangers decadence state in this years pro league. what are you people thinking about that to ensure the team does not go into relegation this year with this their abysmal performance.is it not better you cancel this convention and channel the hard currency that would be spent on wining and dinning into operation save rangers from relegation because one whose house is under fire , should not go for rat hunting. you better postpone that convention until the league is over so that we celebrate the victory of not relegated and 1977 championship together. up rangers, never say die.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police arrest 7 new suspects in Lagos underground kidnappers den

— 9th August 2017

The police in Lagos have arrested seven suspected ritualists following the discovery of an underground kidnappers’ den at Obadeyi in Ijaye area of the state. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni, told newsmen at the scene on Tuesday evening that the dungeon was discovered by joint efforts of security agents and members…

  • Why APC may lose Gombe guber poll – Aspirant

    — 9th August 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe A leading aspirant in the 2019 Gombe State gubernatorial election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Habu Muazu, has said that the party stands to lose the coming governorship election if concrete steps were not taken to address the conflict within the party. Muazu raised this alarm, on…

  • Anti-Buhari protest enters day 3 in Abuja

    — 9th August 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The protest by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations calling on President President Muhammadu Buhari to return home and perform his constitutional duties or resign from office, which commenced on Monday, entered the third day today (Wednesday). Wednesday’s protest started under light rains but participants were undeterred in their action. BBOG co-convener,…

  • BREAKING: Court strikes out FG’s case against seven banks

    — 9th August 2017

    The Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has struck out a suit filed by the Federal Government against seven commercial banks. to seek the remittance of the sum of $793,200,000 allegedly hidden with them in contravention of the Treasury Single Account policy. Justice Chuka Obiozor struck out the suit on Wednesday morning and awarded a cost…

  • Nigerian troops kill six insurgents

    — 9th August 2017

    The Nigerian Army has killed six terrorists in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno during an operation to dislodge the remnant of Boko Haram insurgents in the state. Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday, disclosed that the insurgents were killed on Monday “Troops of 22…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share