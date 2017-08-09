Rangers 2017 convention, special one –Ejindu

From George Aluo, USA

USA based patron of Rangers International of Enugu, Benson Ejindu has declared that this year’s annual convention of the club is a special one.

Ex-Rangers based in the United States are billed to hold their annual reunion in Houston this weekend ( August 12).

Ejindu told Daily Sunsports yesterday in Charlotte ahead of the event that this year’s convention is special because it would be used to mark the 40th anniversary of the club’s historic continental victory.

It is recalled that Rangers had in 1977 dusted all the top clubs in Africa including defending champions Shooting Stars of Ibadan to lift the African Cup Winners Cup ( now CAF Confederation Cup).

“This is exactly 40 years Rangers performed that historic feat of winning the African Cup. Some of the players that performed that magic are here in USA. This year’s ex-Rangers convention is an opportunity to celebrate that special moment. The man who policed Segun Odegbami and marked him out in the semi final, Nnamdi Anyafo is here, Emmanuel Merenini is here, Stone Igwebuike, Sam Onyeaka name them. They are all here in the States. And guess what, Odegbami is coming to be part of the fun. Samson Siasia has also arrived for the event,” Ejindu said.

The Rangers patron who is an acclaimed athlete (sprinter) that in his heyday dusted Innocent Egbunike at the college level said everything would be done to ensure that Rangers continues to wax stronger and stronger since the club is not just a soccer outfit, but the pride of the Igbo people.

“As far as I am concerned, Rangers is not just a football club but an institution every Igbo man should be proud of. This is why I would continue to support the team and I’m happy the club just last year won the Nigerian league trophy after being trophyless for 32 years,” Ejindu said.