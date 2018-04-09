The Sun News
9th April 2018 - Range Rover Velar is 'Most Beautiful Car in the World'
Range Rover Velar is 'Most Beautiful Car in the World'

Range Rover Velar is ‘Most Beautiful Car in the World’

— 9th April 2018

Moses Akaigwe 08072100049

The Range Rover Velar has been judged the most beautifully designed vehicle on the planet, winning the World Car Design of the Year title at the 2018 World Car Awards.

Bringing glamour, modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family, Velar offers a unique combination of design excellence and engineering integrity.

Jaguar Land Rover CEO, Prof. Dr Ralf Speth, said: “The Range Rover Velar is an outstanding, superior SUV. Compelling modernity, eye-catching design, innovative Touch Pro Duo infotainment technology and a clear focus on sustainability ¬– what a combination. This product speaks for itself.

“F-TYPE, Evoque, F-PACE and now the Range Rover Velar wins the World Car of the Year design award. This means a lot to us. I feel very honoured and I want to thank all jury members for their trust and support in encouraging the Land Rover team to continue on their unique path.

“I also want to thank our Velar team for their passion and commitment, for going the extra mile to move boundaries for extraordinary solutions.”

The distinctive design of the Range Rover Velar features perfectly optimised proportions and a stunning silhouette. Its super-slim Matrix Laser-LED headlights, flush deployable door handles and sleek Touch Pro Duo infotainment are all hallmarks of Range Rover’s reductionist design philosophy.

Chief Design Officer, Land Rover, Gerry McGovern, said: “The continued evolution of our design philosophy is driven by a relentless focus on creating highly desirable vehicles our customers will love for life. The Range Rover Velar brings a new dimension of modernity to the Range Rover family with an abundance of innovative technologies, all making this vehicle a joy to drive and be driven in.

“We’re honoured that the jury recognised the tireless endeavours of our designers and engineers in delivering a vehicle with compelling design, tailored technology and relevant innovation which come together to create a vehicle of instant desirability.”

The luxury SUV overcame the Volvo XC60 and the Lexus LC 500 to take the World Car Design of the Year award, as voted for by the World Car Awards jury, comprising 82 influential motoring journalists from 24 countries.

Velar’s success follows the 2017 double win for the Jaguar F-PACE. Launched last year and named after the codename for the original concept Range Rovers of the late 1960s, the Velar fills the space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.

It is available with a choice of six powertrains, ranging from the clean and responsive 180PS 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel to the potent 380PS supercharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in the UK, the Velar delivers the practicality, connectivity and capability expected from the Range Rover family. With the latest technology and the inclusion of more sustainable materials, this luxury SUV is designed to go Above and Beyond. Jaguar Land Rover is represented in Nigeria by Coscharis Motors Limited.

