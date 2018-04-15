The Sun News
Latest
15th April 2018 - Randy lecturers have no business in academic environment
15th April 2018 - “When I take you, I want you fully aware!”
15th April 2018 - More money, more problems?
15th April 2018 - Oluchi 08065189841
15th April 2018 - Include T. A Orji’s name in looters list, Abia group urges FG
15th April 2018 - Mrs Obiano: Solidarity with the human family
15th April 2018 - FG’s social investment scheme
15th April 2018 - Starting secondary school at 19 made me focused
15th April 2018 - MASSOB raises alarm over 2019 elections
15th April 2018 - Not too young to run
Home / Columns / Randy lecturers have no business in academic environment
business

Randy lecturers have no business in academic environment

— 15th April 2018

Often times, I wish I was never on WhatsApp because it can be annoying. My phone beeps endlessly with messages that don’t make sense at all.  For me, having to juggle between reading tons of inspirational quotes that have no bearing with my life, to dealing with moral stuffs threatening me to forward to others and many rehashed video comedies that virtually everyone on my list thinks I must see, piss me off.

business Another reason I hate WhatsApp is that it is the biggest channel of getting unverified and misleading information.  This can be very draining for me and so I don’t bother reading some of these messages just to save my sanity.  However, last week I kept deleting an audio message I received from virtually everyone I know on my WhatsApp list. I was more infuriated because the audio message came with a picture, and as a journalist, I understand what that means. Well, I didn’t get to listen to the message until a well-respected aunty sent it to me and when I did; I realised it was a recorded phone conversation, allegedly between one Professor Akindele in Obafemi Awolowo University and one of his female students.  In the telephone conversation, the lecturer was allegedly demanding for five sessions of sex with the student. The audio went viral and everyone has been talking about it. If that story was true, I would rather say that was quite unfortunate and I was glad that happened.  I salute the lady’s courage for what she did and I wish many young women in our universities would turn down every lecturer that comes their way with such demand.

However, I hope that the university would be rounding off its investigation by now and the professor, if found guilty, should be made to face the consequences of his action.  I pray they won’t sweep this under the carpet like several previous cases in the past. There is hardly any punishment for these abusers and that is why many of these girls never get to speak up.  Unfortunately, that is why many of these lecturers are playing god with the future of these young ladies. Just a few weeks back, a young lady confided in me. According to her, one of her lecturers tried to sleep with her and when she refused he failed her.

I have a close relation who also went through hell because she refused to sleep with a lecturer in her department and because of this she finished with a third class. She couldn’t get a good job and she had no choice but to pick up a teaching job. She doesn’t like teaching but she has to do that to make ends meet. Also, I have heard of so many young girls who weren’t as courageous as these two other women, so they have no choice but to sleep with this academic scum who can’t control their libido.  

As we all know, the telephone conversation went viral and triggered uproar on social media. It generated a heated debate and many were shocked. Although, it is a sad situation, I really don’t understand why some people acted as if this was the first time this kind of thing would be happening.  

Oh! Why don’t we quit pretence that these things are not rampant in our universities?  For many decades, sex-for-marks in our higher institutions has remained a regular occurrence!   

The authorities in most Nigerian universities take sexual harassment with a pinch of salt. They keep giving these monsters reasons to abuse our girls by looking the other way when it happens. They hush our girls to silence and shame them when they try to speak out. Gosh! It is tough being a woman in a patriarchy country such as ours. Believe me, it is.  I understand that when brilliant lecturers and receptive students come together, there is a high probability that intimate relationships have the potential to bloom. I agree that in some situations there might be chemistry and I have seen a student-lecturer relationship that ended in marriage. But there is a clause here, if they are both young and unmarried they are free to, in as much as it does not clash with academics.

However, when a lecture begins to dangle marks as a carrot, then there is a problem.  I am of the opinion that even consensual sex between a student and a teacher is unacceptable. It is wrong. It doesn’t matter if the sex was good and I don’t care about the circumstances either. There is absolutely no good reason for a professor to sleep with his student. Even when the student throws herself at him, a teacher should never prioritize his sexual desires with a young person over the student’s education. Yes, I am not trying to justify what some desperate girls can be up to but if the truth must be told, many of these young girls when they fall in love with their lecturers, it is like hero worship, especially in an academic environment. They tend to confuse their admiration for the intellect of their professors with sex. With these conflicting emotions, they won’t mind sleeping with someone who is old enough to be their father.  But as an adult and their lecturer, you should know better. You are on a higher pedestal of authority and you are saddled with the responsibility of taking charge of the situation.

Dear Nigerian lecturers stop using the platform given to you by the educational establishment you work for to make yourself sexually attractive. Instead, impart the knowledge you are being paid for.  Leave our young girls alone! Let them be. Stop threatening them with failures! It is very unprofessional.

 It is even worse now because we have very young people in the university these days, we have 16-year-olds, some 17 and so on. Are these not the girls these lecturers are sleeping with, young vulnerable teenagers? Oh! These men should be ashamed of themselves.  Even those who are 18 who believe they are adult are still vulnerable too and I think these lecturers who have wealth of experience should know better than manipulating and coercing their students. They should inspire them instead of patronizing them and stripping them off their dignity.

Moreover, I strongly think that there is something deeply wrong with any lecturer who muddles up sex with academics. I think teachers who take advantage of young women in their care need psychological evaluation.

Obviously, these lecturers are sending wrong messages to these girls; they are telling them that education is not the ultimate achievement, that sex is the real deal.  They are telling our young women that what lies in between their legs is the real value.  These men are wasting the time of our girls in our higher institutions by failing them year in year out.  These men are damaging our girls. They are ruining their lives. Its high time that all you randy lecturers stopped seeing our girls as sex objects, they are not sex toys put in your care to cure your roaming penis.   Rather, they are clever young girls with bright and promising future. Let these girls worship you for your intellect rather than the number of sex rounds and thrust you can do.  Our universities should be centres of academic excellence and not a centres for sex orgies.

However, I think people who have helped in shaping our intellect and our passion for learning shouldn’t be caught pants down with our girls; getting laid or asking for five rounds in exchange for marks.

 

Re: Rapists deserve special place in hell!

Dear Bola, your piece on Rape (April 8) was well delivered. But the smile on your passport photograph does not match the seriousness with which you tackled the topic. I want to see a picture that reflects or mirrors your subject matter. This is very important to your reading public.  –080721…151

Bola, good one, on rape. Yes, rape is painful and degrading. I think an all female police unit will make it easier for rape victims to report rape cases without holding back as male police usually trivialize it. –Pat Natson, Pro Life Plus, Kaduna.

Bolatito your assertion that many young girls alleged that they were raped at the concert is wrong; the police couldn’t get any report from anyone. Rape is wrong and should be condemned by any right thinking individual. Chukuemeka Jonathan. Enugu.

Bolatito, a rapist deserves worse than lack of peace in hell; if possible. But should one give himself hypertension over it?  With many strange things happening now like a father raping his daughter and a daughter drugging her father to rape him to unconsciousness. It is rather unimaginable that rape could be committed openly at an all night show and no arrest made by the police. What would have happened if population of men to women were otherwise? Men would have been killing themselves over women; per second of the day on earth. The way sordid acts are happening, where else can one place the cause of this disdainful act than wrong parenthood of children; principally? Other areas are permissive social acts and uncaring governance in political leadership. With these entire one could take solace only in the Bibilical “end time signals” prediction and keep praying for God’s intervention. Simply worrisome!

–Lai Ashadele.

Rape is a beastly act that should be discouraged Anna Lagos.

I have been a victim and I never got over the pain and humiliation. It is very sad that our people would rather shame the victim than address the issue at hand.

Anonymous.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abia

Include T. A Orji’s name in looters list, Abia group urges FG

— 15th April 2018

The Abia Progressives Forum (APF) has threatened to sue the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if they fail to include the name of the immediate past governor of Abia State and current Senator, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Chief Theodore Orji in the government’s list of looters. The group alleged…

  • MASSOB

    MASSOB raises alarm over 2019 elections

    — 15th April 2018

    •Says polls will be bloody •Vows to defend Igbo land against herders with catapults Okey Sampson, Aba The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari into office for a second term and indeed politics in Nigeria generally are no longer of interest to them,…

  • court

    $1b security fund: Bayelsa govt threatens court action against FG

    — 15th April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has threatened to sue the Federal Government if it fails to deduct the 13 per cent derivation component of the $1 it plans to withdraw from Excess Crude Account (ECA) to tackle insecurity in the country (ECA). The state Governor, Seriake Dickson, had recently demanded that the 13…

  • Tunde Bakare BBOG

    BBOG lecture: Deliver your 2015 promises to Nigerians, Bakare tells Buhari

    — 15th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Founder of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, yesterday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on the promises he made to Nigerians in 2015, insisting that it is constitutionally required for citizens to demand for their rights. Bakare also accused the President of failing to appoint women into sensitive positions in his…

  • Buhari

    Buhari’s declaration: Allowing him again will spell doom

    — 15th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu  His Grace, Most Rev. Emmanuel Olisa Chukwuma, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, was one of the clergymen and prominent Nigerians who had advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.  But the President last week threw away their pieces of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share