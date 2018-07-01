Ranching: Miyetti Allah, Southern leaders trade tackles

“Therefore, anybody that wants to go into ranching should do it as a commercial activity of the person. Don’t forget that before civil war, in the East, Michael Okpara and Zik taught the Igbo how to breed livestock commercially. The government established a company where it held 10 per cent equity and the people held 90 per cent. The government equity was to guarantee them bank loans and as soon as they started doing well, government withdrew its 10 per cent. With that, we had our own native cows in the Igbo territory, which were different from Fulani cows.

“The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, is a farmer and his farm is not run by government;

it is run by his co-directors and shareholders. Therefore, we have to establish a new template of how to move forward economically. We of Ohanaeze Ndigbo have made proposals to the South East governors to encourage our people to go into livestock husbandry as a viable business proposal so that our people can go back to the pre-civil war era when we were able to raise cows, goats, pigs and various kinds of livestock.

Bodejo, however, stated that his group was supporting the establishment of ranches 100 per cent, disclosing that, “it is because there are no ranches that some Fulani elements from other states are opposed to anti-gracing law.”

He added: “But with the intervention of the Federal Government, Fulani can now confine their gracing activities to a particular area. They are raising opposition to it because the President of the federation is a Fulani man. I don’t know the basis of the opposition, but those people who are opposed to it are enemies of the Fulani. They are trying to gang up against the Fulani because of their personal interests. If you take statistics of the cow we eat in this country, 99.9 per cent of them are individually reared by the Fulani. If government can vote billions of naira for cassava production, then what is the noise about establishing ranches? Is it not a good idea to also settle the Fulani? This will be a solution to the herders-farmers’ conflicts Insha Allah.”

Asked how his association would pay back the taxpayers’ money government intends to invest in their private business, Bodejo retorted: “Cattle rearing is a personal business just as farming too is also a private business. Is it also not public money that farmers are taking as loan? But nobody cares about medical health for the Fulani and their cows, no school for their children, no hospital for them. At the end of the day, it is the local governments and the state governments that benefit from the taxes they pay. If we close all the cattle markets in this country, the economy will come down. Take the case of Lagos where they slaughter almost 6000 cows per day; go and ask the governor how much revenue they are raking from there. For almost 60 years, Fulani have not gained anything from government. Some people are just bent on destroying the Fulani economy.