MIYETTI ALLAH

Ranching: Miyetti Allah expresses shock over South East govs’ decision

— 12th July 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the South East, yesterday, expressed shock over the decision of the South East governor’s not to give any land in the zone for cattle ranching.

South East Governors Forum had, last Sunday, after its meeting in Enugu, held that no land would be made available for the establishment of cattle ranches in the zone.

Reacting to the decision in a statement issued in Awka, the South East leader of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, said the governors stand came to them as a big surprise because, according to him, there exist a cordial relationship in the zone between the group and the  governors. 

Siddiki said Miyetti Allah never failed to appreciate the commitment of the host governors in ensuring their safety, even in their rational insistence that their people must not infringe on the rights of indigenous farmers to cultivate and harvest their crops without any hindrance. 

“It is evident that our organisation’s advocacy for peaceful coexistence among indigenous farmers and herdsmen is increasingly making success in the South East.

“This explains our surprise at the latest stand of the governors, which, if implemented, would not only frustrate our people from carrying out our legitimate livestock rearing business in this part, but might be suggestive of a kind of suspicion that might undermine the mutuality of the claim of brotherhood.

“We are mindful of the various negotiations and consultations still going on in respect of the contentious issues of ranching, colonies and grazing areas across the country,  and we are hopeful that these issues are considered dispassionately, in the interest of Nigeria and the generality of its citizens.”

He expressed the hope of his members that the governors of the zone would change their minds and support the growth of their cattle business.

“We of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders of Nigeria, South East zone, consequent upon the existing understanding we enjoy with our hosts, and in response to the latest stand by the South East Governors Forum, wish to reaffirm our confidence in the capacity of our host governors to encourage the growth of our legitimate trade in their geo-political zone.

2 Comments

  2. Dr.Uche Kalu 12th July 2018 at 1:30 pm
    Reply

    These so called Fulanis muslims are not indigenous Nigerians but alien sojourners here in our Fatherland.
    The Fulanis muslims are nomore Nigerians than the Afrikaans (Boers) are South Africans.
    We Ndigbo are noble Christians and therefore, there will never ever be any form of brother-hood between us
    Igbos and the barbaric and bellicose mass murdering Fulani muslims.
    No never! To us Nidigbo human lives are sacrosanct.
    Curse be upon those, who kill fellow human beings in the name of their satanic god called Allah.
    Therefore, in Igboland there no place for a religious and nomadic group with an utter disrespect for the sanctity of human lives.
    The so called MACBAN (Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria) is a Jihadist Organization of the
    neo–Colonialist Caliphate of Sokoto, which is out to extend its Islamization Agenda for Nigeria to our God’s own Christian Republic of Biafra, the Land of the Rising Sun.
    Come to think about it, the Caliphate of Sokoto already has its sway over Northern Nigeria and thanks to the
    Afonjas of the South West, led by Mallam Ahmed Ibn Tinubu, the Fulani muslims have already dipped their fucking Qur’an in our Atlantic Coast at Lagos.
    The Fulani are free to sell their cows in Igboland but not to graze them in our land.
    Besides, this so called MACBAN along with its Fulani Herdsmen and Militias is a terrorist Organization.
    No to the status quo ante bellum!
    Down with Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri Islamic Hegemony!!
    All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rising Sun!!!

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 12th July 2018 at 2:38 pm
    Reply

    No fulani cow will exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. No fulani will exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. The Bloody Political War is not about farmland or cattle grazing. The Bloody Political War is about Oil and Gas of this natives territory which British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order uses fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria to plunder- which has come to an end under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

