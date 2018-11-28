Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has advised herdsmen trying to do business in the state to be aware that the Anti-Open Grazing law enacted by the state House of Assembly is still in force.

Special Assistant to the Governor on herdsmen, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya who gave the advice, on Tuesday, in a chat with Daily Sun explained that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Law 2017 is a permanent law and would continue to be implemented in the state.

He urged herdsmen who wish to ply their trade in the state to do so without infringing on the law warning that anyone who is not willing to obey the law should go to other states where the law is not in place.

Tambaya also encouraged any herdsman who is trying to do his cattle business in the state to do so but must be ready to ranch his cattle to avoid any form of crisis that may result from such business.

He said the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration sees the law as the only solution to the incessant farmers /herders crises and has continued to appeal to anyone with a better solution to the crises to bring it on.

“The Governor means well for everybody and that is why he has enacted the anti-open grazing law as a solution to the farmers herders crises which had left several people dead and thousands displaced.

“We are therefore appealing that herdsmen who wish to ply their trade in Benue should do so but be ready to obey the law of the land which is the anti open grazing law.”