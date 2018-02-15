Ramat Cup: Gawuna charges teams on discipline

National President of Youths Sports Federation of Nigeria ,Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna has charged all the participating teams in this years annual Ramat Cup competition which kicked off on Monday in the ancient city of Kano to be disciplined throughout the duration of the championship and avoid acts capable of tarnishing the image of the tournament.

He gave the charge during the official opening ceremony held at the Kano Pillars Stadium,Kano.

According to Gawuna who also doubles as Kano State Commissioner For Agriculture, the championship which is being organised annually to honour the late Nigerian Head of State,Gen Murtala Mohammed has over the years been rated high as one of the most peaceful grassroots football competition in the country, noting that there is need for all the teams to sustain the record just as he commended the Governor of Kano State Alhaji Gabduje for his commitment to the sponsorship of the championship,with an appeal to other state governors to emulate him and sponsor YSFON organised tournaments.

“As we commence the 2018 edition of the championship, I welcome all the teams to Kano and hope they will enjoy the hospitality associated with the state.

“It is also important to remind all the teams the need to be disciplined and embrace the spirit of fairplay throughout the duration of the competition and special thanks must go the Kano State Governor for his continuous sponsorship of the championship,” he stated.

Meanwhile in the opening match of the competition, Bauchi defeated the host state by 3-2 in a tension soaked encounter watched by an appreciable crowd. The tournament continues today (Thursday) with the preliminary matches which will be concluded this evening while the round of 16 games holds on Friday.

23 States namely; Kano,Kwara,Kogi,Lagos,Ogun, Bayelsa ,Edo, Bornu,Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi, Rivers, Yobe, Adamawa, Plateau, Gombe, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Taraba , Sokoto,Kaduna and FCT are taking part in the weeklong championship.