The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Gombe FRSC seeks collaboration to keep roads safe
15th February 2018 - Electric airplane start-up Eviation to enter service in 2021
15th February 2018 - Delta lawmakers demand improved power from BEDC
15th February 2018 - Taraba empowers 448 youths, women in skills acquisition scheme
15th February 2018 - AIB detains Delta airlines aircraft, crew at Lagos airport
15th February 2018 - Herdsmen killings: Ortom presents documents to indict Presidency, Defence Minister, IGP
15th February 2018 - Ogun to invoke Anti-Land Grabbing law to curb herdsmen/farmers clashes
15th February 2018 - Our fears for 2019 polls – PDP chair, Uche Secondus
15th February 2018 - Truck crushes three persons to death in Plateau
15th February 2018 - Gombe commissioner bags N’ East integrity award
Home / Cover / World News / Ramaphosa new South African president

Ramaphosa new South African president

— 15th February 2018

Associated Press

South Africa’s acting President Cyril Ramaphosa was poised to become the country’s new leader in a parliament vote Thursday following the resignation of Jacob Zuma, whose scandals brought the ruling party to its weakest point since taking power at the end of apartheid.

With the African National Congress nominating Zuma’s former deputy Ramaphosa as the country’s leader, the 400-member parliament dominated by the ANC is expected to select him to finish his predecessor’s term, which ends with elections in 2019. Ramaphosa will be South Africa’s fifth president since majority rule.
Zuma resigned in a nationally televised address late Wednesday after the ANC instructed him to step down or face a parliamentary motion of no confidence that he would almost certainly lose.

The office of parliament speaker Baleka Mbete said Thursday that she had received Zuma’s resignation letter making his departure final after nine years in office, and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng would be available to swear in the new president in parliament later in the day.

“The newly elected president will then address the sitting thereafter,” the ANC said in a statement.

The new president also on Friday evening will deliver the state of the nation address that had been postponed during the ruling party’s days of closed-door negotiations to persuade Zuma to resign.

The South African currency, the rand, strengthened against the dollar in early trading Thursday after Zuma’s resignation, which ended political turmoil that had stalled some government business.

Ramaphosa has promised to fight the corruption that turned some supporters against the ANC during the months of growing public anger over the scandals surrounding Zuma, who has denied wrongdoing.

The new president is challenged with reviving the reputation of Africa’s most prominent liberation movement, which fought the former system of white minority rule known as apartheid and took power in 1994 in the first all-race elections.

On Thursday the foundation of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first black president, welcomed Zuma’s departure but said the state must act against “networks of criminality” that have hurt the country’s democracy.

As the country marks the centenary of Mandela’s 1918 birth, “there is a need to reckon with the failures of the democratic era,” the foundation said. “We believe that we are at a critical moment in our history, one which offers us the unique opportunity to reflect, to rebuild, and to transform.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Naijaman 15th February 2018 at 3:13 pm
    Reply

    Hmmm, imagine Atiku running Obasanjo outta office. Impuissant!! Not in Naija!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gombe FRSC seeks collaboration to keep roads safe

— 15th February 2018

Ali Abare, Gombe The Gombe State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has called on the members of the public to collaborate with the agency towards ensuring that roads in the state remain safe. Sector Commander Gombe FRSC, Dr .Godwin Omika, made the call, in Gombe, on Thursday, while briefing newsmen as part…

  • Delta lawmakers demand improved power from BEDC

    — 15th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Delta State House of Assembly has asked the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to enhance supply of electricity to communities in the state. Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Mr. Johnson Erijo, made the appeal in Benin when he led other members of the committee on an advocacy visit to…

  • Taraba empowers 448 youths, women in skills acquisition scheme

    — 15th February 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba Rescue Watch, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Cooperatives, on Wednesday, distributed various empowerment materials to 448 youths and women who graduated from its skills acquisition scheme. Governor Darius Ishaku, while presenting the materials to the beneficiaries,  charged them to utilise the items to achieve self reliance. Governor Ishaku…

  • AIB detains Delta airlines aircraft, crew at Lagos airport

    — 15th February 2018

    Louis Ibah The Nigerian Accident and Investigation Bureau (AIB) says it has taken possession of Delta Airline Flight DL 55, an Airbus 330-200 aircraft and also prevented her crew from leaving the country following a breach of the Nigerian law. The AIB said Delta Air Lines, owners of the aircraft and the crew, failed to…

  • Herdsmen killings: Ortom presents documents to indict Presidency, Defence Minister, IGP

    — 15th February 2018

    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Wednesday, gave startling revelations to the Senate when he informed the lawmakers that the Presidency ignored several warnings before the mass killing of his people by herdsmen. The governor said this when he appeared before the joint Senate Committee on Police Affairs and National Security and Intelligence. He…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share