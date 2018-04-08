The Sun News
Latest
8th April 2018 - Rainstorm wreaks havoc in UI
8th April 2018 - Offa bank robbery: Osun guber aspirant commiserates with Kwara state govt, Oloffa
8th April 2018 - Police arrest herdsman with AK-47, 7.62mm ammunition in Enugu community
8th April 2018 - 2019: Senators who’re at war with their governors
8th April 2018 - Rapists deserve special place in hell!
8th April 2018 - Your precious impotent PVC
8th April 2018 - Leadership performance and Africa’s economic competitiveness
8th April 2018 - PDP vs APC: Between thieves and robbers
8th April 2018 - Manchester derby: Devils spoil City’s EPL party
8th April 2018 - Russia 2018: Super Eagles can reach semi-final – Kanu
Home / National / Rainstorm wreaks havoc in UI
Rainstorm

Rainstorm wreaks havoc in UI

— 8th April 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Rainstorm has destroyed at least seven buildings in the University of Ibadan, including the Students’ Union Building (SUB), two halls of residence, and Chemistry Laboratory of International School in the institution.

The rainstorm wreaked the havoc on Friday night during a downpour in many parts of Ibadan, which saw many residents of the state capital trek long distances as a result of the traffic congestion on the road which lasted for many hours.

The affected structures in the Nigeria’s premier university  were badly damaged.

Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof Emilolorun Aiyelari, who addressed journalists shortly after assessing the level of damage on Saturday, stated that the affected buildings included Tedder Hall, Bello Hall and some departments in the Faculty of Agriculture. An electric transformer at the SUB was also damaged by the rainstorm.

“We have recorded a lot of damage, unquantified for now; when we are through we will be able to know how much it will cost. We have three major roofs removed. One in Tedder hall, two buildings in the department.”

“The other one is the ISI (International School Ibadan) where the main building, the administrative building covering the Chemistry laboratory was removed. We have gone round, there are some other problems here and there, at Bello Hall we have slight damage, then the dome. It was a heavy rainfall yesterday.” “This will not affect our academic activities because our students are on holiday, except the postgraduate students writing their projects. You know we are resuming 16th of this month. We will have enough time to fix these and repair them,” Aiyelari said.

When asked to talk on what it will cost the institution to fix the affected structure, Aiyelari said he couldn’t determine the amount because they were still assessing the level of havoc wreaked by the rain.

He said: “I can’t say for now. As I said earlier, by evening we will be able to quantify how much it will be. But let me say that we have three roofs removed, we have to fix them. Let me also say that the transformer at our SUB was damaged and since then the whole campus has been experiencing power outage. We want to isolate that area so that other areas will not be affected.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rainstorm

Rainstorm wreaks havoc in UI

— 8th April 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Rainstorm has destroyed at least seven buildings in the University of Ibadan, including the Students’ Union Building (SUB), two halls of residence, and Chemistry Laboratory of International School in the institution. The rainstorm wreaked the havoc on Friday night during a downpour in many parts of Ibadan, which saw many residents of…

  • Offa bank

    Offa bank robbery: Osun guber aspirant commiserates with Kwara state govt, Oloffa

    — 8th April 2018

    A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming governorship election in Osun State, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (K-Rad), has commiserated with the government of Kwara State, the Oloffa of Offa, the entire people of Offa and Kwara State as well as the families of the victims of last week’s bank…

  • Police

    Police arrest herdsman with AK-47, 7.62mm ammunition in Enugu community

    — 8th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Police in Enugu State said a herdsman has been arrested by its operatives with Ak-47 rifle and 7.62mm ammunition at a farmland located at Isigwe Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu state. Sunday Sun learnt that the timely intervention of the police in the area saved what would have…

  • 2019: Senators who’re at war with their governors

    — 8th April 2018

    • Akpabio, Sani, Adeola, Uwajumogu, lead the pack Fred Itua, Abuja ([email protected]) As the 2019 general elections draw near, some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states and a handful of other states controlled by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are at war with the senators. A number of factors are responsible for…

  • 2019: Retired generals battle Buhari over Re-election bid

    — 8th April 2018

    Olakunle Olafioye Until 2015 when the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu took his mastery of the game beyond the fringe of regional politics with the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari, two Nigerian leaders dominated the conversation on the nation’s political landscape in the last three decades. At all the crossroads in Nigeria‘s…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share