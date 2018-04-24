– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Tejuoso a betrayer, remains an outsider – Ogun APC
26th July 2018 - Again, another CP posted to Bayelsa
26th July 2018 - Nigerian churches tasked on unity, tolerance
26th July 2018 - Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police
26th July 2018 - Lai Mohammed thanks Kwara APC for loyalty to Buhari
26th July 2018 - Enugu community elects new monarch
26th July 2018 - Dino Melaye kidnapped?
26th July 2018 - FG orders confiscation of GMO products without Biosafety permits
26th July 2018 - Community policing, strong intelligence way to solve Nigeria’s security challenges – Ambode
26th July 2018 - Pakistan’s Imran Khan declares victory in disputed election
Home / National / Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Enugu community

Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Enugu community

— 24th April 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Rainstorm, on Tuesday, wreaked havoc at Agbogugu Community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State destroy ting farmlands and residential buildings.

The incident was said to have left the people now counting their loses in millions as even livestock was not spared in the disaster.

The member representing Awgu South at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Nelson Uduji, who broke the bad news on the floor of the House, on Tuesday, after a plenary, painted a bad picture of the havoc caused by the rainstorm.

“I am not a happy person today because of what happened to my community.  Disaster befell my people as rain destroyed both farm land and residential buildings in my community this morning.

“My people are predominantly farmers and the rain destroyed a lot of things.  What happened is better seen than imagined.  I appeal to everybody, especially NEMA to come and help the people of Agbogugu,” Uduji lamented.

He however said that no life was lost but a lot of property were destroyed.

Responding to Hon. Uduji’s lamentation, Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi said that the people of Agbogugu are indeed suffering and called on the state government and NEMA to come to the rescue of the people.

Ubosi said that an honourable member of the House was affected as a building fell on his poultry and destroyed thousands of birds.

“The people of Agbogugu are suffering.  I call on NEMA to come to the aid of Agbogugu.  They are suffering.  This thing happened this morning.  Ude-Okoye called me and told me that he lost thirty thousand birds in his poultry farm.

“He called me and was crying,” Ubosi said and urged his colleagues to follow him to Agbogugu to witness the havoc.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TEJUOSO

Tejuoso a betrayer, remains an outsider – Ogun APC

— 26th July 2018

Laide Raheem,  Abeokuta The Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has flayed the senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Lanre Tejuosho, for his earlier announcement of defecting from the party,  describing him as a betrayer. The party, however, declared that the senator remained an outsider, not minding his attendance, on Wednesday, of a…

  • BAYELSA

    Again, another CP posted to Bayelsa

    — 26th July 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The foggy situation on the actual commissioner of police deployed to Bayelsa State by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris persisted, on Thursday, as the Force Headquarters has decided to post Ahmad Abdulrahman to the state, 48 hours after Ahmed Bello was posted to replace newly-deployed John Mokan. Bayelsa State…

  • GARMENT

    Nigerian churches tasked on unity, tolerance

    — 26th July 2018

    It was a beautiful gathering of young men and women fully attired in stylish white robe of different embroidered, laces, Swarovski and sequins, designs. That fateful Tuesday afternoon at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State, the hall was full with vibrant youths of Cherubim and Seraphim Church and Celestial Church of Christ. The youths who came…

  • MELAYE

    Melaye’s abduction: We’re not aware – FCT Police

    — 26th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said it was not aware of the abduction of Sen. Dino Melaye. Melaye, was reportedly abducted, on Thursday morning, by unknown gunmen in Abuja, on his way to Kogi State. Sen. Ben Murray Bruce, who disclosed this on his twitter handle – @benmurraybruce said –…

  • Lai

    Lai Mohammed thanks Kwara APC for loyalty to Buhari

    — 26th July 2018

    NAN The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has thanked APC members and supporters in Kwara for their unflinching support to the party despite gale of defection in the National Assembly. In a statement signed by the minister and made available to newsmen on Thursday, the minister expressed gratitude to the party members…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share