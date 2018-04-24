Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Enugu community

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Rainstorm, on Tuesday, wreaked havoc at Agbogugu Community in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State destroy ting farmlands and residential buildings.

The incident was said to have left the people now counting their loses in millions as even livestock was not spared in the disaster.

The member representing Awgu South at the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Nelson Uduji, who broke the bad news on the floor of the House, on Tuesday, after a plenary, painted a bad picture of the havoc caused by the rainstorm.

“I am not a happy person today because of what happened to my community. Disaster befell my people as rain destroyed both farm land and residential buildings in my community this morning.

“My people are predominantly farmers and the rain destroyed a lot of things. What happened is better seen than imagined. I appeal to everybody, especially NEMA to come and help the people of Agbogugu,” Uduji lamented.

He however said that no life was lost but a lot of property were destroyed.

Responding to Hon. Uduji’s lamentation, Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi said that the people of Agbogugu are indeed suffering and called on the state government and NEMA to come to the rescue of the people.

Ubosi said that an honourable member of the House was affected as a building fell on his poultry and destroyed thousands of birds.

“The people of Agbogugu are suffering. I call on NEMA to come to the aid of Agbogugu. They are suffering. This thing happened this morning. Ude-Okoye called me and told me that he lost thirty thousand birds in his poultry farm.

“He called me and was crying,” Ubosi said and urged his colleagues to follow him to Agbogugu to witness the havoc.